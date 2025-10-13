Motorola Edge 60 Neo: Launching Soon with Flagship Features Under Rs. 25,000

The soon-to-launch motorola Edge 60 Neo brings together a compact, elegant form factor with premium specifications to the upper mid-range segment. Make it yours with Bajaj Finserv’s affordable Easy EMIs.
The highly anticipated motorola Edge 60 Neo is set to arrive in India this October. This phone will continue the brand’s tradition of making premium smartphone technology attainable to the masses. With a price expected to be under Rs. 25,000, this smartphone will be ideal for users who want a stylish, future-ready device without overspending. Moreover, Bajaj Finserv’s affordable financing options make owning the motorola Edge 60 Neo even more accessible.
The motorola Edge 60 Neo will deliver a high-end experience, setting it apart from its competition in the mid-range segment. Here is why it deserves your attention:
The Edge 60 Neo will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, built on an efficient 4nm process. This chipset is designed to handle demanding tasks, 5G connectivity, and artificial intelligence features with ease.
The Edge 60 Neo will feature a triple-camera setup that enhances everyday photography and surpasses many competitors, including the motorola Edge 60 Fusion.
The motorola Edge 60 Neo is expected to come with a sophisticated design that focuses on comfort. Its elegant, compact, and lightweight form factor will give it a premium feel that is rare in its category.
Battery life on the motorola Edge 60 Neo will be another standout feature. This battery will provide users with reliable, all-day power to cater to heavy usage, including streaming and gaming.
The Edge 60 Neo will be built to be future-ready while being durable enough to last for a long time. It is expected to come with modern connectivity options and features that enhance usability and durability
|Category
|Details
|Display
|6.36-inch LTPO pOLED, 120Hz, 1200 x 2670 resolution, 3000 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (4nm)
|RAM & Storage
|Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM; Up to 512GB UFS 2.2 Storage
|Rear Camera
|50MP (OIS, Main) + 13MP (Ultrawide/Macro) + 10MP (3x Telephoto)
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery & Charging
|5200mAh with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging
|Operating System
|Android 15 (Expected) with Hello UI
|Durability
|IP68/IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD-810H certified
|Fingerprint Sensor
|In-display optical
|Variant
|Price
|8GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|Rs. 24,999
|8GB RAM + 256GB Storage
|Rs. 26,999
|12GB RAM + 256GB Storage
|Rs. 29,999
|12GB RAM + 512GB Storage
|Rs. 31,999
Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.
The motorola Edge 60 Neo is perfect if you value portability and premium features. With Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, you will be able to get your hands on the motorola Edge 60 Neo without paying the whole cost at one time. Simply spread the total cost into budget-friendly Easy EMIs across a tenure that you are comfortable with.
When the smartphone launches, follow these steps to get started:
Additionally, you can save more using the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator. This combines brand offers, dealer discounts, and EMI deals—helping you lower the overall cost while paying in small, manageable instalments.
The motorola Edge 60 Neo is set to stir up the mid-range smartphone segment. Its long list of features will soon make it the top choice. With an expected launch soon, this is the phone to watch for users seeking a powerful, future-ready, and effortlessly stylish companion. And with Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, upgrading to this smartphone has never been easier.
*T&C apply
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
Want to get your story featured as above? click here!
