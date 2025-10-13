Motorola Edge 60 Neo: Launching Soon with Flagship Features Under Rs. 25,000

The soon-to-launch motorola Edge 60 Neo brings together a compact, elegant form factor with premium specifications to the upper mid-range segment. Make it yours with Bajaj Finserv’s affordable Easy EMIs.

The highly anticipated motorola Edge 60 Neo is set to arrive in India this October. This phone will continue the brand’s tradition of making premium smartphone technology attainable to the masses. With a price expected to be under Rs. 25,000, this smartphone will be ideal for users who want a stylish, future-ready device without overspending. Moreover, Bajaj Finserv’s affordable financing options make owning the motorola Edge 60 Neo even more accessible.

5 reasons to choose the motorola Edge 60 Neo The motorola Edge 60 Neo will deliver a high-end experience, setting it apart from its competition in the mid-range segment. Here is why it deserves your attention:

Performance: Power that drives AI and multitasking The Edge 60 Neo will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, built on an efficient 4nm process. This chipset is designed to handle demanding tasks, 5G connectivity, and artificial intelligence features with ease.

The octa-core CPU and Mali-G615 MC2 GPU ensure smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

moto ai features will assist with tasks such as notification summaries and camera enhancements.

The device is expected to run on Android 15, offering a clean interface and up to five major OS upgrades. Cameras: Capture every detail in your everyday photography The Edge 60 Neo will feature a triple-camera setup that enhances everyday photography and surpasses many competitors, including the motorola Edge 60 Fusion.

A 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation and a wide f/1.8 aperture for sharp, bright images.

A 13MP ultrawide lens with macro capabilities and a 120-degree field of view.

A 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom for detailed portraits and distant shots.

A 32MP front camera with 4K video support for high-quality selfies and video calls. Design and display: Flagship aesthetics in a compact form The motorola Edge 60 Neo is expected to come with a sophisticated design that focuses on comfort. Its elegant, compact, and lightweight form factor will give it a premium feel that is rare in its category.

A 6.36-inch LTPO pOLED display with Super HD resolution and HDR10+ support.

120Hz adaptive refresh rate for fluid scrolling and gaming.

Gorilla Glass 7i front and eco-leather or silicone polymer back with IP68/IP69 certification. Battery life: Power that keeps up with you Battery life on the motorola Edge 60 Neo will be another standout feature. This battery will provide users with reliable, all-day power to cater to heavy usage, including streaming and gaming.

A large 5200mAh battery designed to easily last for a full day on a single charge.

Supports 68W TurboPower wired charging to ensure you can quickly top up the battery in minutes.

Includes 15W wireless charging, offering ultimate convenience that is often reserved for much more expensive flagships. Smart connectivity and additional features The Edge 60 Neo will be built to be future-ready while being durable enough to last for a long time. It is expected to come with modern connectivity options and features that enhance usability and durability

Support for multiple Indian 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Comes with dual SIM support (Nano-SIM + eSIM).

In-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers to enhance daily use.

MIL-STD-810H compliance for added durability and peace of mind. Anticipated specifications of the motorola Edge 60 Neo

Category Details Display 6.36-inch LTPO pOLED, 120Hz, 1200 x 2670 resolution, 3000 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (4nm) RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM; Up to 512GB UFS 2.2 Storage Rear Camera 50MP (OIS, Main) + 13MP (Ultrawide/Macro) + 10MP (3x Telephoto) Front Camera 32MP Battery & Charging 5200mAh with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging Operating System Android 15 (Expected) with Hello UI Durability IP68/IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD-810H certified Fingerprint Sensor In-display optical

Expected pricing and variants of the motorola Edge 60 Neo

Variant Price 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs. 24,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs. 26,999 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs. 29,999 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Rs. 31,999

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Buy your smartphone with Bajaj Finserv’s affordable financing options The motorola Edge 60 Neo is perfect if you value portability and premium features. With Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, you will be able to get your hands on the motorola Edge 60 Neo without paying the whole cost at one time. Simply spread the total cost into budget-friendly Easy EMIs across a tenure that you are comfortable with.

When the smartphone launches, follow these steps to get started:

Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store. Check out the motorola Edge 60 Neo in person and select your preferred colour and variant. Speak to the store representative about in-store financing with Bajaj Finserv. Choose a repayment plan that matches your budget and preferred tenure. Check for exclusive offers or discounts on select models for extra savings. Complete your purchase and take home the motorola Edge 60 Neo with ease. Additionally, you can save more using the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator. This combines brand offers, dealer discounts, and EMI deals—helping you lower the overall cost while paying in small, manageable instalments.

The motorola Edge 60 Neo is set to stir up the mid-range smartphone segment. Its long list of features will soon make it the top choice. With an expected launch soon, this is the phone to watch for users seeking a powerful, future-ready, and effortlessly stylish companion. And with Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, upgrading to this smartphone has never been easier.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.