Moving abroad? Managing banking and finances with IDFC FIRST Bank in India

Moving abroad for work, education, or long-term residence involves more than arranging accommodation and travel. If you have existing bank accounts, investments, property or income in India, your banking arrangements may also need to change.

Once your residential status changes under applicable FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) rules, understanding NRI banking options can help you manage Indian finances while living overseas.

What happens to your existing bank Account? When a person resident in India leaves the country for employment/studies or indicates an intention to stay abroad for an uncertain period, the existing resident account must be closed or be redesignated as an NRO Account.

This is an important step when your residential status changes, as a regular resident Savings Account should not continue to be maintained once you become a non-resident under applicable FEMA rules.

NRE vs NRO: Which account serves what purpose? RBI permits NRIs to maintain NRE (Non-Resident External) and NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) accounts subject to the applicable FEMA framework. The two accounts have different purposes.

Feature NRE Account NRO Account Primary use Overseas earnings/remittances and other permitted credits Income earned in India Currency Indian Rupees Indian Rupees Indian income Not the primary purpose Suitable for rent, pension, dividends and other Indian income Repatriation Fully and freely repatriable, subject to applicable regulations Eligible NRO funds can be repatriated up to USD 1 million per financial year, subject to taxes, documentation, and regulatory requirements. Interest taxation in India Tax-exempt in India, subject to current Indian taxation rules Taxable, with TDS applicable

When should you use an NRO Account? An NRO Account can be useful for managing income generated in India after moving abroad. This may include:

Rental income

Pension

Dividends

Interest

Other legitimate Indian income Funds in an NRO Account can be repatriated subject to applicable rules, documentation and limits as per RBI's framework.

When should you use an NRE Account? An NRE Account is generally designed for managing foreign earnings in India. Funds can be remitted from overseas into the account, while eligible balances and interest can be repatriated fully and freely subject to applicable regulations.

For someone moving abroad and continuing to send part of their overseas earnings to India, an NRE Account can therefore provide a dedicated route for managing those funds.

What should you organise before leaving India? A simple checklist can make the transition easier:

Review your existing resident Bank Accounts.

Inform your Bank about your change in residential status.

Organise PAN and KYC documents.

Update your overseas address and contact details.

Review investments and income received in India.

Set up appropriate remittance arrangements.

Keep documentation for property or other Indian income accessible. Managing your Indian finances from abroad Digital banking can make managing finances in India easier after relocating overseas. Depending on the account, NRIs can transfer funds, pay bills, check balances, download statements, and access banking services remotely.

IDFC FIRST Bank offers both NRE and NRO Savings Accounts for NRIs. An NRE Account holds overseas earnings remitted to India, while an NRO Account manages income earned in India, such as rent, dividends, and pension. Customers can access these accounts through mobile and internet banking. Eligible NRO funds can be repatriated up to USD 1 million per financial year, subject to taxes, documentation, and regulatory requirements.

To open an NRI Account, IDFC FIRST Bank requires a valid passport, proof of non-resident status, and overseas address proof. Applicants can choose between NRE or NRO Savings Accounts

FAQs 1. Do I need to change my resident Savings Account after moving abroad? If your residential status changes under applicable FEMA rules, your existing resident account needs to be redesignated appropriately.

2. What is an NRO Account used for? It is primarily used to manage legitimate income and transactions arising in India.

3. What is an NRE Account used for? It is generally used to hold foreign earnings in India in Indian Rupees, subject to applicable regulations.

4. Can NRO funds be transferred abroad? Yes, subject to applicable repatriation limits, taxes, documentation and regulatory conditions.

5. What documents are generally needed for NRI Account Opening? Documentation generally includes a valid passport, proof of non-resident status, overseas address proof and other applicable KYC, tax and FATCA documents, depending on the applicant and bank’s account-opening process.

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