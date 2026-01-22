MP CM Mohan Yadav outlines AI-led governance and clean energy strategy at WEF Davos

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav used the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 platform to position the state as a hub for artificial intelligence–enabled governance, renewable energy transition and global investment collaboration, holding multiple high-level meetings with technology firms, investors and policymakers.

During discussions with Calista Redmond, Vice President, Global AI Initiatives at NVIDIA, Yadav said the state plans to integrate artificial intelligence with government data systems to enhance service delivery, transparency and targeting of welfare schemes. The talks focused on long-term cooperation in AI deployment, innovation ecosystems and advanced digital infrastructure.

NVIDIA shared its perspective on sovereign AI strategies and India-centric pilot projects, noting the importance of customised AI models aligned with local development priorities.

The Chief Minister also presented Madhya Pradesh’s renewable energy roadmap at a global energy transition roundtable, stating that green energy has been embedded into the state’s core development framework. He highlighted initiatives in solar power generation, energy storage solutions and stable power infrastructure to support industrial growth.

On the sidelines of the summit, Yadav held bilateral talks with Maldives Minister for Economic Development and Trade Mohamed Saeed, identifying tourism as a foundation for broader cooperation in healthcare, education, fisheries and cultural exchange.

In another meeting, Yadav interacted with Manchester United Director Avram A. Glazer to explore opportunities in sports infrastructure, grassroots football development and sports tourism.