MP CM Yadav reviews Seva-Sankalp campaign, urges coordination and participation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday reviewed preparations for the Seva-Sankalp Campaign, scheduled across the state from September 17 to October 17, and directed officials to ensure better coordination and maximum public participation.

The campaign will begin on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 with the Ashirwad Ka Diya programme, under which lamps will be lit simultaneously at 7 pm at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, all gram panchayats and every ward of urban local bodies. Yadav will join the programme in Ujjain.

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Lamp-lighting, blood donation to open campaign

Yadav said efforts should be made to create a world record through the lamp-lighting event, with beneficiary families and institutions encouraged to participate. Blood donation camps will also be organised at all health centres and medical colleges on September 17, with arrangements for blood collection, transportation and storage.

Reviewing preparations, Yadav said the development lamp lit by Modi was spreading across the country and symbolised his 25 years of service and responsibility to the nation. He directed officials to have responsibilities assigned in advance and ensure effective monitoring. Coordination with public representatives was stressed.

The campaign will include Mere Sapnon Ka Bharat, with painting and speech competitions at district level from September 19 to 26 and state level on October 4 and 5. Namo Seva-Ankahi Kahaniyan will feature street plays from September 19 to October 5. Angan Milan Seva will be held at all Anganwadi centres from September 26 to October 5, covering health, nutrition, immunisation, anaemia and sanitation.

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Service activities, welfare camps planned Seva Ki Kahani will run from September 17 to October 17, sharing messages from beneficiaries whose lives have changed through government schemes. Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra will be taken out in every Assembly constituency on October 7, while the Badnagar-Gujarat to Varanasi Seva Yatra will pass through all districts from September 17 to October 7.

Seva Mera Yogdan will run from October 2 to 10, alongside Seva Setu camps at development-block and urban zone levels. Eligible beneficiaries will receive benefits under Central and state welfare schemes at the camps. The Jan Vishwas Abhiyan will also be linked to Seva Setu.

Human rangoli formations will be created in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Jhabua and Alirajpur on October 9 and 10. The Seva First Innovation Challenge will be held on October 12, followed by Sushasan Seva Samvad in New Delhi on October 17. Yadav directed officials to ensure transportation, food and other arrangements for participants.

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