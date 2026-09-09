MP gets ₹53,000 crore investment proposals during CM Yadavs UAE visit

Bhopal, Sep 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals of more than ₹53,000 crore in green energy, urban development, health, education and other sectors during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's three-day UAE visit, officials said on Wednesday.

Addressing investors during the visit, which concluded on Tuesday, Yadav said that just as the people of Dubai have transformed potential into global achievements through their hard work, Madhya Pradesh is also ready to transform potential into opportunities and achievements.

He noted that Madhya Pradesh is today one of India's major growth engines, with an economic growth rate of over 11 per cent.

Yadav elaborated on the opportunities available in agriculture and food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, advanced manufacturing, green energy, IT, AI, data centres, electronics, and tourism sectors.

He highlighted the state's ample land bank, robust road and rail networks, eight active airports, investment-friendly policies, and a single-window system.

On the third and last day of his visit to Dubai on Tuesday, the chief minister participated in several programmes related to investment promotion, industrial partnerships, urban development, green energy, logistics, health, education, technology, and sustainable development.

The visit culminated with the state receiving investment proposals valued at over ₹53,000 crore, an official said.

Yadav held a meeting with Rana Holdings Limited Chairman and Managing Director Dr Darshan Singh Rana to discuss the potential for large-scale investment in MP's green hydrogen, solar energy, data centres, smart manufacturing and other sectors.

The company expressed interest in establishing a 2,000 MW solar energy portfolio, a 200 MW green hydrogen plant, a 50 MW AI and compute data centre (expandable to 200 MW), a 30,000 MTPA critical minerals recovery and recycling complex, and an integrated smart manufacturing hub in the state, the official said.

These proposed projects have the potential to attract investments of about ₹35,200 crore. This will significantly transform Madhya Pradesh's energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure, he said.

The chief minister also discussed a plan with another company that presented a concept for an investment of nearly ₹18,000 crore in a 50-megawatt AI factory project, which could be expanded to over 100 megawatts in the future, the official said.

In a one-on-one discussion with GEMS Education Chairman Sunny Varkey, the establishment of K-12 schools, teacher training and future-oriented educational campuses at international standards was discussed, the official said.

He also discussed investment opportunities in multi-speciality hospitals, digital health, telemedicine, medical and nursing education, and healthcare with representatives from Pure Health.

Yadav also discussed investment opportunities with the Sharaf Group in multi-modal logistics parks, warehousing, cold-chain, supply chain networks, tourism, and hospitality sectors, and with Choithrams in the areas of expanding food processing, retail, agricultural product procurement, distribution networks, and cold-chain infrastructure, the official informed.

The CM said that in the last two and a half years, the state has received investment proposals of more than ₹34 lakh crore, of which over 30 per cent of the projects have been implemented.

Yadav also extended a formal invitation to all investors to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2027) to be held in Bhopal in January 2027. "Madhya Pradesh is the heart of India and will welcome investors with open arms," he stated.