MP ideal location for Toyota to setup facility, invest in enhancing youth training: CM Mohan Yadav

Tokyo, Jan 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh is an ideal location for Toyota to establish facilities and invest in enhancing youth training in technical jobs, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday, as the State made a high-octane pitch about its investor-friendly policies and availability of skilled manpower, inviting the Japanese carmaker to explore a slew of investment opportunities.

Toyota senior leadership, during a meeting with the Chief Minister spotlighted the company's initiatives and operations in India and in Madhya Pradesh and expressed intent to evaluate potential of trade ties at the upcoming Global Investor Summit in the State.

Yadav - who is on a four-day visit to Japan - held an interactive session with the delegation from Toyota Motor Corporation (counted among the world's biggest automakers), and discussed potential trade ties with Toshiyuki Nakahara, Department General Manager, Administration and Support Department, India and Middle East Division, and Masahiro Nogi, Project General Manager, Administration and Support Department, India and Middle East Division, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Yadav in a post on X said: "We explored the abundant opportunities Madhya Pradesh offers, including vast land, a skilled youth workforce, excellent infrastructure and a rapidly growing automobile sector. Madhya Pradesh stands as the ideal destination for Toyota to establish facilities and invest in enhancing youth training in technical jobs."

During his meeting with Toyota senior leadership, Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh's central location in India, offers a massive advantage to companies by allowing easy access to other markets, as he invited the automotive company to look at ample investment opportunities in the State.

Large players like Volvo and Mahindra and Mahindra are already leveraging the benefits of setting their facilities in Madhya Pradesh, and CM invited Toyota to do the same. The Chief Minister also highlighted Pithampur Auto Cluster, which offers tremendous business prospects to companies.

Toyota officials said Madhya Pradesh is an "important state", and the company is keen to work closely with the state government. During the interaction, the company highlighted its operations, stockyard presence, dealer network, and sales volumes, and said Toyota Technical Education Program is focused on skilling youth in the State.

The company expressed interest to "grow together with India".

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is an ideal destination for Toyota to set up their facilities given that there is ample land available as well as ready and trained pool of skilled manpower.

In addition, the State has 52 private and 17 government technology and engineering colleges that churn out around 50,000 ready-to-be-trained and employed youth in the field of technology as well as related jobs which can prove useful for both Toyota, as well as the State.

Madhya Pradesh is second largest manufacturer of trucks and buses and third largest manufacturer of cars. The state has excellent infrastructure and a supportive business plan that is beneficial for automotive players to set base in the state. MP is also positioned as a premier hub for commercial vehicles and farm equipment.

Madhya Pradesh hosts manufacturing units of leading international OEMs, enabling direct exports to international markets, and the affordable land, low-cost skilled workforce, and robust domestic market, makes operations cost effective.

The state also boasts of a strong policy framework with up to 40 per cent capital subsidy.

MP exported automobiles and auto components worth USD 191 million in FY24 to 200-plus countries, and offered players a competitive edge in integrating with global supply chains.