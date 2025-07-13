MP minister bats for strengthening Indo-Nepal bond to boost economic cooperation

Bhopal, Jul 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Narendra Shivaji Patel has said MP and Nepal share unique and special cultural ties which will be bolstered, and efforts will be made to enhance bilateral economic cooperation between India and the neighbouring country.

The minister of state for public health and medical education was speaking at the 'India-Nepal Economic Cooperation Meet 2025' hosted by the Embassy of Nepal in India and the PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre here on Saturday evening.

"Madhya Pradesh and Nepal share unique and special cultural ties and we will do all possible for further enhancing them," he said.

"To further enhance the bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen the base of Nepalese businesses in India (with focus on Madhya Pradesh and Central India at large), the meet is historically important. It will, indeed, help in further improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' between two friendly countries - India and Nepal," he added.

The event was attended by senior diplomats from Nepal, besides senior government officials and industry leaders from the neighbouring country.

PHDCCI 's India-Nepal Centre secretary Atul K Thakur said, "Substantial progress has been achieved in recent years in key areas of India-Nepal bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of connectivity - physical, digital, energy and people-to-people linkages."

This is manifested in the steady implementation of infrastructure projects related to roads, bridges, cross-border railways, Integrated Check Posts and petroleum pipelines, he said.