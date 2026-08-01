MP to outline Mobility Vision 2030 at transport summit in Indore

The Madhya Pradesh government will host the Public Transport Vision Summit 2026 in Indore on September 11-12 as part of its efforts to develop a long-term roadmap for passenger mobility while exploring greater private participation in the transport sector.

The summit, to be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre, will bring together policymakers, transport authorities, technology firms, vehicle manufacturers, financial institutions and industry representatives to deliberate on policy reforms, investment opportunities and digital transformation in public transport.

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Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to inaugurate the event and present the state's proposed Mobility Vision 2030, outlining the government's approach towards expanding public transport infrastructure and improving passenger services.

Policy and investment focus According to the government, one of the summit's principal themes will be strengthening public transport through public-private partnership (PPP) models.

Sessions will examine financing mechanisms, infrastructure development, operational efficiency and institutional reforms aimed at improving bus services across urban and intercity routes.

The event is also expected to provide a platform for discussions between investors, policymakers and transport operators on opportunities in passenger mobility.

Government officials said collaboration between the public and private sectors will remain central to achieving long-term transport objectives.

Digital mobility and AI Technology-driven mobility solutions will form another major component of the summit.

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Experts are expected to discuss artificial intelligence-based analytics for route planning, Intelligent Transport Management Systems (ITMS), integrated ticketing platforms, automated fare collection systems and fleet management technologies.

Additional sessions will focus on electric mobility, sustainable transport systems, passenger safety and the adoption of clean-energy vehicles.

The summit will also examine strategies for generating non-fare revenue and improving the financial sustainability of public bus operations.

Employment generation through transport-sector entrepreneurship and central government schemes will also feature in the discussions.

Industry engagement Besides technical sessions, the programme will include an industry exhibition, networking meetings and knowledge-sharing sessions involving transport experts, academia and government agencies.

Delegates will also participate in a heritage visit to Ujjain on the second day, highlighting the state's tourism potential.

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The state government said the summit is expected to support the development of a Mobility Vision 2030 roadmap while encouraging investment, technology adoption and institutional collaboration in public transport across Madhya Pradesh.