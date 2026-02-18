Mrunal Thakur says she will keep balancing career between Bollywood and south films

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Following her success in Telugu cinema with "Sita Ramam" and "Hi Nanna", actor Mrunal Thakur says she has made a conscious choice to engage with both Bollywood and south cinema.

Born to a Marathi-speaking family in Maharashtra's Dhule city, Thakur garnered acclaim for her performance in her debut in Telugu films in the 2022 period romance drama, "Sita Ramam", opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and followed it with yet another romantic-drama, "Hi Nanna" with Nani.

"When I started my career, there were so many things on the planner, I needed to do this or that, but the time was not correct then. Now when the time is right, I want to make sure that I give my all out and balance both the industries," Thakur, who started her acting career with TV shows like "Mujhse Kuch Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan" and "Kumkum Bhagya", told PTI in an interview.

The actor hopes to make her debut in the Tamil industry as well.

"I've been listening to narrations, and hearing fantastic stories. But I've to be careful with regards to what I choose as my debut Tamil film as the audience in Telangana, watch my content.

"The debut with 'Sita Ramam' has set the benchmark so high, so I'm waiting for that best Tamil script, I hope that happens (soon). Language of films does not matter to me, what matters is the emotion. I'm comfortable with Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, let's see where I go," Thakur said.

The actor is now looking forward to the release of her upcoming Hindi film, "Do Deewane Seher Mein". The romantic-drama is directed by Ravi Udaywar of "Mom" fame, and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite her.

The film is billed as an "imperfectly perfect" love story between two socially awkward millennials – Shashank and Roshni -- navigating their journey amidst their personal insecurities and societal pressures.

She said unlike her previous Hindi films including "Super 30", "Batla House", "Do Deewane….", allows her to explore a character set in the 2020s.

"As an actor you should do something that resonates with you and has not been made before. We wanted to do a film ('Do Deewane…') which is out of the box. There are a lot of Shashank's and Roshni's around us.

"It's about how you overcome (difficulties) and when you are with the right partner you rise in love and not fall in love," Thakur said, adding that the film's journey taught her the importance of self-love.

The actor is thrilled to have fulfilled her dream of being a 'David Dhawan heroine' in his upcoming film, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai". She features alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

Describing the experience "like a party", Thakur expressed her joy in working with the veteran director.

"It's a classic David Dhawan movie, I grew up watching his movies. Irrespective of whether I'm happy or sad, I watch his movies. It's surreal to be there on a set with him," she said, adding, Karisma Kapoor is her all-time favourite David Dhawan heroine.

As for the rumours of a collaboration with South director Atlee and superstar Allu Arjun on their upcoming film, tentatively titled, "AA22xA6", Thakur said she is keeping her "fingers crossed".

"I want to be (part of it). After watching 'Pushpa 1' and 'Pushpa 2', and all the films Allu sir has done, and his dancing, and rhythm... I'm just a big fan of sir. I've interacted with him a couple of times and I can say that as a person, he's very kind and genuine. I'm manifesting it."