MSME players seek phased rollout of QCOs for better compliance with BIS norms

PTI
Published26 Apr 2025, 12:40 PM IST
New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) MSME players have demanded a single-window advisory system and phased rollout of quality control orders among other measures for better compliance with the Bureau of Indian Standards, according to a statement.

During a roundtable this week, representatives of the MSME industry demanded that regulatory frameworks must support MSME growth through clarity, fairness, and preparedness which are key to boosting competitiveness, quality, and exports, the India SME Forum said in the statement on Saturday..

MSME players also raised concerns about the lack of clarity and transitional timelines in BIS certification requirements. They pointed out that current Quality Control Orders (QCOs) do not account for goods made or imported before the rules were notified, potentially making existing inventory unsellable, the Forum said.

"MSMEs noted the lack of tools on the BIS portal to easily identify applicable standards or verify certificates, making it harder for small businesses to meet regulations without costly help," India SME Forum stated.

India SME Forum in partnership with Amazon has launched a seller education campaign to address critical areas such as Quality Control Orders (QCOs) and BIS certification.

Amit Nanda, Director of Selling Partner Service at Amazon India said, “We work closely with the sellers in their journey to earn customer trust and achieve growth by being compliant.

The initiative helps equip MSMEs with the knowledge and tools needed to meet regulatory requirements and thrive in the digital economy, Nanda added.

Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum noted that collaboration between sellers and regulators needs to be strengthened to help MSMEs succeed in digital commerce landscape.

