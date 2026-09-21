MTF book hits ₹1.2 lakh crore. Is margin trading becoming the new normal?

Every morning, thousands of Indians tap on their smartphones to check the stock market, tracking prices over a cup of chai. But, not many have noticed that there has been a change across the screens over the past few years. Indian retail investors are no longer relying solely on full cash down-payments to buy stocks. Instead, many are borrowing funds directly through their brokerages to buy larger quantities of shares. This mechanism is known as Margin Trading Facility (MTF). Driven by instant digital onboarding that lets anyone open a Demat account in a matter of minutes, the total MTF ledger in India has crossed a whopping ₹1.2 lakh crore.

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With almost every major investment app offering one-click access to leverage, investors now have institutional-style buying power in their pockets. But as MTF becomes the new normal, it raises a crucial question: is this a smart way to boost portfolio returns, or a subtle trap that multiplies risk when markets turn?

The paradigm shift in retail leverage Leverage in stock markets is not a new concept. Historically, investors used margin funding through informal channels, high-net-worth individual (HNI) desks, or complex broker-client credit agreements. These options involved manual paperwork, opaque interest rates, and high minimum entry requirements, making them impractical for standard retail participants.

Today, the entire onboarding and execution process has been digitised. When a newcomer decides to open a Demat account online, the process takes only a few minutes thanks to factors like digital KYC, Aadhaar-based verification and instant bank linking.

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Once an account is active, accessing cash leverage no longer requires lengthy approvals or physically visiting a branch. As an investor, you can pledge your existing stock portfolio as collateral with a simple OTP verification, unlocking borrowing capacity against your holdings almost instantly. This ease of access has changed retail trading behaviour, making leverage a standard feature of modern investing rather than an exclusive privilege.

How technology scaled the MTF ledger One of the primary catalysts behind the growth of the MTF ledger is India’s robust FinTech infrastructure. Modern brokerage applications function as complete digital financial portals rather than simple order-matching engines. Within a unified workflow, an investor selects a stock and chooses between paying the full purchase price upfront or paying just 20-25% of the capital through a MTF, while the broker funds the remaining balance at a specified annual interest rate.

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The entire trade lifecycle is completed seamlessly on a single screen. When users opt for margin funding, they can instantly pledge existing portfolio assets as collateral. The investment app then automatically calculates real-time pledge capacities, displays daily interest charges, tracks regulatory maintenance margins and triggers alerts if the portfolio value drops toward liquidation thresholds. By eliminating paperwork and providing complete clarity on borrowing costs, technology has turned complex margin mechanics into an everyday retail feature.

Why MTF appeals to cash investors To understand why MTF is becoming popular, it helps to compare it with Futures & Options (F&O). While options offer high leverage, they come with built-in time decay (theta) and strict contract expiration dates. As an option buyer, you can lose your entire premium even if the stock price moves in the expected direction later than anticipated.

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In contrast, MTF operates within the cash market delivery segment. Some of the key characteristics include:

No expiry constraints: Investors can hold delivery positions for extended periods as long as they maintain required margin balances and pay accrued interest.

Alignment with fundamental trends: MTF allows investors to ride medium-to-long-term corporate growth cycles without worrying about weekly or monthly contract settlements.

Strategic capital efficiency: Rather than liquidating long-term holdings to fund a new market opportunity, investors can pledge existing shares on their investment app to capture emerging market trends. For disciplined investors, MTF provides a structured way to scale equity exposure while avoiding the short-term expiration pressures of derivative instruments.

Balancing opportunity with downside exposure While leverage can amplify potential gains during market rallies, it can also accentuate losses during downturns. The structural differences between cash delivery and margin trading illustrate why leveraged positions require a completely different risk mindset. In standard cash delivery, an investor pays 100% of the trade value upfront, faces no interest charges and can comfortably hold through market downturns without the threat of automated liquidation. Under MTF, paying only 20-25% initial margin unlocks substantial purchasing power, but daily interest charges accrue and sharp price drops rapidly erode the investor’s cash buffer.

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When a leveraged stock falls below regulatory maintenance margins, the brokerage issues a margin call, forcing the investor to either deposit fresh cash, pledge additional collateral, or face immediate position liquidation. To manage MTF exposure responsibly and avoid forced sales during temporary market dips, you can follow three core risk rules:

Avoid maximum leverage: Using full borrowing capacity leaves no buffer for market volatility. Maintaining a cash cushion helps absorb short-term drawdowns.

Account for interest carry costs: Margin funding incurs daily interest charges. Trades must outperform this cost over the planned holding period to remain profitable.

Maintain strict stop-losses: Pre-defined exit levels prevent manageable market pullbacks from converting into major capital losses. Looking ahead As digital platforms make it easier than ever to open Demat account access and manage trades via a feature-rich investment app, the margin trading facility is increasingly recognised as a key efficiency tool within equity portfolios. MTF can help investors optimise capital efficiency while navigating evolving market cycles, when paired with financial education, transparent disclosures, and disciplined risk management.

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Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.