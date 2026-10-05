MTF Charges Compared: What Indian Traders Should Check Before Choosing A Broker

At times, traders may see an opportunity but do not have enough funds to take the full position. Margin Trading Facility (MTF) provides an option in such cases. The investor pays a portion of the purchase value, and the broker finances the balance.

The cost of using MTF varies from one broker to another. Some charge a percentage on the funded amount, while others use a daily or slab-based structure. That is why looking at the interest rate alone may not give the full picture. This article compares MTF charges across brokers and looks at the other costs traders should check before choosing one broker to open a demat account with.

What Are MTF Charges? In MTF, the amount funded by the broker acts like a loan. So, MTF charges involve costs a trader pays for that funded amount. The main component is usually the interest charged. However, brokerage and other applicable charges may also add to the total cost.

For instance, you want to enter a trade worth ₹1 lakh. You put in ₹40,000. The remaining ₹60,000 comes through MTF, on which the broker charges interest, too. The final interest amount will vary based on the broker's rate and how long the MTF position is kept open.

All brokers do not calculate this cost in the same way. One may quote an annual interest rate. Another may charge a fixed daily amount or use different slabs for different funding amounts. Hence, it is important to analyse MTF charges while choosing the right broker.

MTF Charges Of Major Brokers In India MTF pricing can look quite different from one broker to another. The rate may be quoted annually, charged daily or linked to the amount borrowed. The number of stocks available under MTF and charges such as pledge fees can also vary.

Kotak Neo Kotak Neo offers MTF on 1,300+ stocks, with up to 4x buying power. The Trade Free Pro plan charges 9.69% p.a. on the funded amount. The same rate applies across funding amounts, so traders do not have to deal with changing interest slabs. That makes the cost easier to work out, especially when the MTF position is held for several days.

Zerodha Zerodha charges 0.04% a day on the amount funded through MTF. Its MTF facility covers 1,500+ stocks and offers up to 5x leverage. Pledge and unpledge charges come separately, so they need to be included when working out the overall cost.

Groww Groww charges 14.95% p.a., or 0.041% per day, on the amount funded. MTF is available on selected stocks and offers up to 4x buying power. Brokerage and a ₹20 pledge/unpledge charge are additional.

Angel One Angel One charges 14.99% p.a. on the borrowed amount. Its facility offers up to 4x buying power. Interest starts from the day the MTF trade is placed and continues until the position is closed or converted to delivery. Pledge and unpledge charges are charged separately.

Upstox Upstox offers MTF on 1,500+ stocks, with buying power of up to 5x on eligible stocks. It uses a daily slab instead of quoting one annual percentage. Under the Standard plan, the charge is ₹20 per day for every ₹40,000 borrowed. Its Plus plan uses ₹20 per ₹50,000 up to ₹1 lakh, after which the ₹40,000 slab applies. Pledge charges and brokerage are extra.

Dhan Dhan has 1,700+ stocks under MTF, with leverage of up to 5x depending on the stock and applicable margin. It follows a slab-based annual rate. The charge starts at 12.49% p.a. for funding up to ₹5 lakh and goes up to 15.49% p.a. for funding above ₹25 lakh. Interest is calculated daily on the funded amount.

ICICI Direct ICICI Direct offers MTF across 1,400+ stocks, with up to 4x leverage. The MTF rate depends on the Prime plan selected. The ₹9,999, ₹4,999 and ₹999 plans currently list MTF rates of 9.85%, 9.85% and 17.99% p.a., respectively. This is a good example of why traders should look at the plan attached to an MTF rate rather than comparing the lowest advertised number alone.

Broker MTF charges Kotak Neo 9.69% p.a., under Trade Free Pro plan Zerodha 0.04% per day or 14.6% p.a. Groww 0.041% per day or 14.95% p.a. Angel One 14.99% p.a. Upstox ₹20/day per ₹40,000 borrowed under the Standard plan Dhan 12.49% p.a., up to ₹5 lakh ICICI Direct Starts from 9.85% p.a., depends on the plan

What Should Traders Look For In An MTF Broker? The interest rate gets most of the attention, but it is not the only number that matters.

A few other points deserve a closer look:

Check which stocks are available under MTF. The list can vary from broker to broker.

The funding limit may differ across stocks. Check how much of the purchase value the broker will finance.

Pledge and unpledge fees may be charged separately from the MTF interest.

MTF does not replace regular brokerage. Charges on buying or selling still apply.

Some brokers change the daily charge once the borrowed amount crosses a particular slab.

Check how long an MTF position can be kept and what happens if the required margin is not maintained.

The final MTF cost can include GST, Securities Transaction Tax (STT), exchange transaction charges and other applicable fees. Who Should Consider MTF? Short-term traders, swing traders and those working with limited capital may find MTF useful. It may also be considered by traders who want exposure for large trades without using all their available funds. It is, however, important to check the trader's comfort with leverage and interest before signing up for a Margin Trading Facility with the broker.

Conclusion Choosing an MTF broker is not just about finding the lowest interest rate. The funding method, eligible stocks, leverage, brokerage and additional charges can all affect what a trader eventually pays. The right broker will depend on the amount being borrowed, how long the position is likely to stay open and how frequently the trader uses MTF. Comparing these details side by side can make the choice much easier.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.