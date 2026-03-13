Multi-Cap Funds: The power of 25-25-25 in the 2026 equity market

Multi-Cap Funds have reached a significant milestone with Assets Under Management (AUM) at approximately ₹2.23 lakh crore, according to January 2026 data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. In 2021, this figure stood at about ₹1.43 lakh crore, marking an expansion of nearly 56 per cent in five years. It now represents about 7 per cent of the total equity mutual fund Assets Under Management (AUM) in the country.

What are Multi-Cap Funds? A Multi-Cap Fund is defined by its regulatory mandate, which distinguishes it from other diversified equity schemes like Flexi-Caps. Under the ‘25-25-25’ rule, these funds are required to maintain a minimum of 25 per cent exposure each in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks at all times. This means that at any given point, at least 75 per cent of the portfolio is locked into these three specific market segments. The remaining 25 per cent of the portfolio serves as a buffer, allowing the fund manager the flexibility to lean into whichever segment shows the highest momentum, better valuations, or superior risk-adjusted return potential.

This rigid structure ensures that investors always have exposure to all categories of stocks, regardless of prevailing market sentiment, whether they are India’s corporate giants, its rising mid-market leaders, or its high-growth small-scale innovators. In many ways, the Multi-Cap structure acts as an automated rebalancing tool. In the event that one segment of the market becomes overvalued, the fund manager must still adhere to the minimum and maximum thresholds, effectively forcing a level of profit booking or disciplined accumulation that a retail investor might otherwise struggle to execute manually.

What are the benefits of investing in Multi-Cap funds? For the retail investor, Multi-Cap funds offer an opportunity to create that alpha even as they may offer stability to the portfolio. The mandatory 25 per cent allocation in large-cap stocks acts as a natural stabiliser during periods of high market volatility. Large-cap companies, typically defined as the top 100 companies by full market capitalisation, provide the liquidity and resilience necessary to cushion the portfolio’s Net Asset Value (NAV) when the market at large turns bearish. These companies have established balance sheets and proven business models and can offer a margin of safety that is required for long-term wealth preservation.

The forced allocation to mid and small caps ensures that the portfolio does not miss out on the exponential growth cycles often seen in smaller companies during bull runs. Mid-cap stocks (defined by SEBI as the 101st to 250th companies in terms of full market capitalisation) represent the sweet spot of the Indian economy, where companies have moved past their initial survival phase and are now scaling rapidly. Small-cap stocks (defined as the 251st company onwards in terms of full market capitalisation) provide the alpha to the portfolio by capturing the early stages of a company’s lifecycle. This framework reduces manager bias.

What was the 2020 reclassification? In 2020, SEBI initiated a structural reclassification. Prior to this shift, many funds labelled as Multi Cap were essentially large-cap funds in disguise, often holding over 80 per cent of their assets in mega-cap stocks to minimise volatility. This led to a situation where investors were paying for diversification but receiving a portfolio that closely mirrored the Nifty 50. The 2020 mandate forced a break, requiring funds to either move to the Flexi Cap category (where allocation is flexible) or stick to the Multi Cap label by adhering to the 25 per cent per segment rule.

Since this reclassification, the category has witnessed an exponential growth trajectory. From a total AUM of roughly ₹1.43 trillion in 2021, the category has expanded by nearly 56 per cent over the last five years. The 2020 ruling essentially democratised access to mid- and small-caps within a single vehicle, making it a preferred choice for those who want exposure to India’s broader economic growth story beyond the top 50 companies.

Management of risk through forced allocation From a technical perspective, the risk management in Multi-Cap funds is inherent in its design. While pure small-cap funds can be exceptionally volatile, often seeing major corrections, the Multi-Cap structure mitigates this through its diversified base. In 2026, where sector rotation has become faster than ever, having a permanent stake in all three tiers of the market ensures that the portfolio is never completely out of favour. If large caps are stagnant while mid-caps rally, the fund captures that upside. Conversely, if small caps face a liquidity crunch, the large-cap portion of the portfolio provides the necessary exit liquidity.

Furthermore, the manager’s choice of 25 per cent allows for strategic tilting. In the current 2026 market environment, many managers are using this flexible portion to increase exposure to capital goods and digital infrastructure, which span across mid-cap and large-cap categories. This allows the fund to stay relevant to the current economic theme while maintaining its core diversified DNA. This balance of rigid rules and tactical freedom is why the category has managed to maintain an average 3-year return of approximately 18.4 per cent, outperforming many traditional large-cap benchmarks.

The strategic takeaway Ultimately, Multi-Cap funds serve as an efficient vehicle for long-term wealth creation. They simplify the investment process by automating the diversification process across different market capitalisations, effectively removing the burden of market timing from the individual investor.

Views provided above are based on information in public domain and subject to change. Investors are requested to consult their financial advisor for any investment decisions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Source: AMFI, Bloomberg, MFI Explorer. Data as on February 28, 2026 or as latest available.

