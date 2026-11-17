Money may be needed unexpectedly. A shopkeeper takes a bulk order, then finds that the stock must be paid for before sales generate revenue. Selling a long-term investment to meet a short-term funding requirement may involve additional costs. And all the while, the family gold may sit in a locker unused.

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This partly explains the steady rise of borrowing against it. Until recently, lenders followed different practices on three basic questions. The Reserve Bank of India (Lending Against Gold and Silver Collateral) Directions, 2025 introduced common requirements on 1 April 2026. What may be pledged. How much can be advanced against it. When the jewellery must be returned. Muthoot Finance has been in this business for over eight decades, with appraisal done at the counter and pledged ornaments held in insured custody.

1. Eligibility criteria Ornaments secure the gold loan. A credit score is not the deciding factor.

Lenders usually set a minimum age of 21 and determine their own upper age limit. Ownership gets closer scrutiny these days. Whoever pledges must own the item, and for inherited jewellery with no purchase receipt, branches generally ask for a signed declaration instead.

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Occupation is generally not a restriction. Salaried staff, traders, farmers, self-employed professionals, homemakers: eligibility is assessed under the applicable loan terms.

The loan amount determines the income documentation required. Below ₹2.5 lakh, a consumption loan goes through a simplified assessment, so salary slips and returns are rarely demanded. Above that amount, a fuller credit review begins.

2. Purity norms and valuation mechanics The amount depends on how much metal is present and how pure it is.

Jewellery, ornaments and specified coins qualify. Bars, bullion, gold ETFs and units of gold mutual funds do not qualify. Weight carries a ceiling too: one kilogram of ornaments per borrower, counted across every loan that borrower holds with the lender, and 50 grams of bank-minted coins at 22 carat or above.

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Assaying usually places ornaments somewhere between 18 and 22 carats. Valuation is based on the purity established through assaying. The weight of the stones, the enamel, the lac, and alloys is excluded. Making charges are excluded as well.

The valuation rate may differ from the price displayed by a jeweller. Two figures are compared, the 30-day average closing price and the previous day’s closing price, both for that purity, both as published by IBJA or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange, and the lower one applies. Checking the gold rate today still gives a working sense of gross market value, though the figure that enters the calculation is the regulated reference price.

Net Gold Value = Net Metal Weight (stones and alloy excluded) × Reference Rate for Assessed Purity

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3. Loan amounts and tiered LTV limits Loan-to-value limits vary according to the loan amount.

Loan amount Maximum LTV Typical requirement Up to ₹2.5 lakh 85% Small emergency needs Above ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh 80% Working capital in small businesses Above ₹5 lakh 75% Higher-value commercial liquidity

Two conditions apply to these limits. The slab considers total gold-backed exposure with one lender, so dividing a borrowing requirement into smaller loans will not yield 85 per cent on each. The ratio also must be maintained throughout the tenure, not merely the day of sanction. A gold loan calculator can help estimate the loan amount before visiting a branch.

Sanctions start at ₹1,500. At the other end they reach ₹5 crore on high-value commercial accounts.

4. Scheme structures Repayment capacity, not a single standard product, is what shapes gold loan schemes. Small-value schemes at Muthoot Finance cover emergencies, medium-value schemes suit mid-sized business expenses, and high-value schemes serve larger commercial borrowing, each tied to its own slab. Scheme and tenure together determine the gold loan interest rate that applies.

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There are two ways to repay. Borrowers may pay the interest monthly and clear the principal at the end of the tenure or pay the entire amount in instalments. For the first option, bullet repayment on consumption loans now stops at 12 months, with loan-to-value worked out on the full sum due at maturity.

5. Documentation checklist Documentation requirements are limited. For identity, any one of Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport or Driving License. For address, Aadhaar, a utility bill, PAN or Form 60 where tax rules require it. A declaration of ownership for the pledged items may also be requested by the branch.

6. Interest computation and collateral release Lenders work out interest on what is outstanding each day. A flat monthly charge is not how it is done anymore. The Key Fact Statement must reach the borrower before disbursal. The annual percentage rate is included, and every charge that applies is disclosed. Borrowers can review the applicable gold loan interest rate and charges before disbursal.

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Collateral release is now subject to a prescribed timeline. Seven working days from full repayment is the maximum period for returning ornaments, and a delay attributable to the lender may attract compensation under applicable regulations. Should repayment fail, auction follows a notice period and a reserve price floor, with anything left over after dues going back to the borrower. Watching the gold rate today across the tenure shows how collateral cover shifts against the balance outstanding.

Common myths worth correcting Gemstones are excluded from the valuation. Assayers take off stone and alloy weight, and the arithmetic runs on net metal.

A gold loan does not necessarily damage credit standing either. Repaid on time, it can contribute to a credit history much as any secured facility would.

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Borrowing with a clear view Pledging household gold is one option for meeting short-term borrowing needs. Repayment capacity is an important consideration, and a gold loan calculator can help estimate the amount. The choice of scheme depends on the repayment plan.

Branch proximity, same-day disbursal, insured dual-custody storage and a documented release timeline are among the factors borrowers consider. Muthoot Finance offers these services through its branch network.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.