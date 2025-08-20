Muthoottu Mini Financiers Wins ‘Best Integrated Marketing Campaign (NBFC)’ at CX Excellence Awards 2025

Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., one of India’s most trusted non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), has been honoured with the ‘Best Integrated Marketing Campaign (NBFC)’ award at the 6th Edition CX Excellence Awards 2025, held in Bengaluru. This recognition reflects the company’s innovative approach in delivering impactful marketing initiatives that resonate with customers and reinforce its leadership in the gold loan sector.

The award recognised Muthoottu Mini’s ‘Small Gold Loan for Your Small Needs’ campaign, a nationwide initiative addressing the rising demand for small-ticket loans, especially in rural and semi-urban markets. Positioned as a fast, accessible, and dignified credit option for needs ranging from education and medical expenses to festive purchases and small businesses, the campaign sought to break the stigma around small gold loans, with over 90% of the company’s customers availing such loans. Executed through an integrated mix of print, television, digital platforms, WhatsApp, and community engagement programmes, it featured real-life success stories to build trust and relatability. The initiative deepened connections with first-time borrowers and expanded outreach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns.

Speaking on the achievement, Mathew Muthootu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., said, “This award is a reflection of our deep commitment to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. The ‘Small Gold Loan for Your Small Needs’ campaign was built on the belief that no financial requirement is too small to be served with respect, speed, and transparency. We will continue to innovate in our customer engagement and service delivery, ensuring that Muthoottu Mini remains synonymous with trust and accessibility.”

P.E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., added, “Delivering exceptional customer experiences is at the core of our business philosophy. This recognition affirms our strategic focus on blending traditional values with modern outreach, enabling us to connect meaningfully with communities across India. Our efforts in simplifying processes, expanding our digital touchpoints, and building relatable campaigns will remain central to our growth journey. I also appreciate the efforts of our Marketing Department, under the guidance of Mr. Kiran James, Global Marketing Head, in driving these initiatives forward.”

Operationally, Muthoottu Mini has enhanced customer experience through digital initiatives including mobile app services, online gold loan repayment, and instant loan disbursal. The company operates through 965+ branches across 10 states and 2 Union Territories, serving over 2.5 million customers, and is supported by a workforce of more than 5,500+ employees.

About Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd:

Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) founded by the visionary M. Mathew Muthoottu as the common man’s financier in 1921. The business set up by Muthoottu to fuel a common man’s dream with finance at the right time has today grown into a large NBFC (Incorporated in 1998) with 965+ branches across India. The company has stayed true to its vision while achieving multi-dimensional growth over the years. Easy access to Gold Loans form the core business of the company. The wide branch network established over the years in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, has made gold loans easily accessible to the common man.

