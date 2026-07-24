Mutual funds explained: Types, features and how to choose the right one

A mutual fund offers investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of securities. Since investors have different financial goals, investment horizons, and risk preferences, there are various types of mutual fund schemes designed to cater to different investment objectives.

Understanding these categories can help investors make informed decisions when considering a mutual fund investment.

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What is a Mutual Fund?

A mutual fund pools money from multiple investors and invests it in a portfolio of securities based on the investment objective of a particular scheme. Depending on the scheme, the portfolio may include equity shares, debt instruments, government securities, money market instruments, or a combination of these assets.

Professional fund managers manage the investments in accordance with the scheme's stated investment objective. Investors are allotted units of the scheme, and the value of these units changes based on the market value of the underlying investments.

Since mutual funds are market-linked investments, the value of investments may rise or fall depending on market conditions. Returns are not guaranteed.

Why Do Investors Consider Mutual Funds?

Investors choose mutual funds for different reasons. Some may be investing for long-term wealth creation, while others may be planning for specific financial goals such as education, retirement, or other future expenses.

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Some commonly recognised features of mutual funds include:

Professional management of investments.

Diversification across multiple securities, depending on the scheme.

Availability of schemes with different investment objectives and asset allocations.

Access to a range of investment options across asset classes. The suitability of a mutual fund investment depends on an investor's financial goals, investment horizon, and risk appetite.

Types of Mutual Fund

Mutual funds are available in several categories. Each category follows a different investment strategy and may be suitable for different investment objectives.

Equity Mutual Funds

Equity mutual funds primarily invest in equity and equity-related securities of listed companies. Their objective is generally long-term capital appreciation.

Since these schemes invest in the equity market, their value may fluctuate over the short term due to market movements.

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Examples include:

Large Cap Funds

Mid Cap Funds

Small Cap Funds

Multi Cap Funds

Flexi Cap Funds

Sectoral and Thematic Funds

ELSS (Equity Linked Savings Scheme) Debt Mutual Funds

Debt mutual funds primarily invest in fixed-income instruments such as government securities, treasury bills, corporate bonds, and money market instruments.

These schemes are subject to risks such as interest rate risk and credit risk. Although they are generally considered less volatile than equity-oriented schemes, they are not risk-free.

Examples include:

Liquid Funds

Ultra Short Duration Funds

Short Duration Funds

Corporate Bond Funds

Gilt Funds Hybrid Mutual Funds

Hybrid mutual funds invest in a combination of equity and debt instruments. The allocation between asset classes varies depending on the investment objective of the scheme.

Examples include:

Aggressive Hybrid Funds

Conservative Hybrid Funds

Balanced Advantage Funds

Multi Asset Allocation Funds Index Funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

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Index funds and ETFs are designed to replicate the performance of a specific market index, subject to tracking error.

Instead of actively selecting securities, these schemes seek to mirror the composition of the underlying index.

Examples include:

Nifty 50 Index Funds

Sensex Index Funds

Gold ETFs

Silver ETFs Factors to Consider Before Making a Mutual Fund Investment

Before making a mutual fund investment, investors may consider several factors, including:

Investment objective: The scheme's objective should align with the investor's financial goals.

Investment horizon: Different schemes may be suitable for different time horizons.

Risk appetite: Investors should understand the level of risk associated with the scheme.

Asset allocation: Review the types of securities in which the scheme invests.

Scheme Information Document (SID): Read the scheme documents to understand the investment strategy, risks, and other important details. Past performance may not be sustained in the future and should not be the sole basis for selecting a scheme.

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Is There a Best Mutual Fund?

There is no single best mutual fund that is suitable for every investor. The appropriate scheme depends on factors such as financial goals, investment horizon, risk tolerance, and individual requirements.

Rather than looking for a universally best mutual fund, investors may evaluate whether a scheme's investment objective, asset allocation, and risk profile are aligned with their own financial needs.

Conclusion

A mutual fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio managed by investment professionals. The different types of mutual fund are designed with varying investment objectives, asset allocations, and risk profiles.

Understanding how each category works can help investors make informed decisions when considering a mutual fund investment. Before investing, investors should carefully read the Scheme Information Document (SID) and other relevant scheme-related documents to understand the investment objective, associated risks, and other important information.

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Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.