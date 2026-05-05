My salary grew for 15 years. My money did not.

Arjun, a 42-year-old software engineer based in Bengaluru, lived a textbook life, earning more, saving regularly, and staying cautious. His only mistake was confusing savings with investments.

Name changed to protect anonymity.

For most salaried professionals like Arjun, money is something you earn first and think about later.

The early years are spent proving yourself: working longer hours, upgrading skills, chasing increments. Savings happen almost by default. As you progress in your career, your salary grows, and your bank account becomes plush. The rising balance gives a sense of achievement, almost as if it is proof that things are working well.

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While you are diligently saving every month, one essential step often gets skipped: investing. It is easy to fall for the comfort of hard cash and assume there will be time later to make your money work.

Until one day, you realise that the money you worked hardest for has been spent years doing very little in return.

When your salary grew, but your money stayed still

Arjun was 38 and had been working for 15 years when he first understood the risk of equating savings with investments.

For more than a decade, he had followed the familiar middle-class script: a stable job in Bengaluru, steady promotions, controlled expenses, and disciplined savings. He saved nearly 40% of his income. Missing investments were not negligence. It came from caution and a lack of clear direction.

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The rising bank balance gave him comfort because it was visible and accessible. But comfort is not the same as growth. Savings accounts in India typically earn around 2.5% to 3.5% a year, while inflation has averaged closer to 6% over long periods. The gap may look small in a year, but over 10 or 15 years, it changes what money can actually do.

So while Arjun’s salary had grown, his capital had not grown enough.

The cost of treating savings as a plan

The realisation sharpened in December 2024, when Arjun sat down with his chartered accountant (CA) to plan for his daughter’s higher education, which was still about five years away.

The numbers were not alarming, but they were uncomfortable. He had saved well, yet the money did not feel as strong as it should have after so many years of work. That was when the CA introduced a simple but important idea: money needs to be matched with time.

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A savings account could serve short-term needs, but it could not be the default for everything. Different goals required different approaches.

Retirement, still about 15 years away, needed growth. His daughter’s education, much closer, needed visibility and stability. A safety net, covering about two years of expenses, needed certainty and access.

Until that point, Arjun had treated all his savings the same way. That was the gap.

Matching investments to goals

The CA advised Arjun to start with structure rather than products. The idea was simple: give each goal the right instrument.

For retirement, he suggested investing in index mutual funds, as it was more than a decade away. With a long investment horizon, equity exposure could help build wealth over time without the need to actively track or pick stocks.

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For his daughter’s education, which was five years away, and other near-term financial needs, the recommendation was different. The focus here was not on maximising returns, but on reducing uncertainty.

That is when he suggested that Arjun learn more about fixed-income investments, such as government and listed corporate bonds, for the fixed returns, regular payouts, and structure they provide. Fixed returns will enable Arjun to plan his daughter’s education and other near-term expenses by removing market-linked volatility from the scene. Arjun discovered the online bond investment platform Jiraaf and began exploring government and listed corporate bonds available there.

While the CA was recommending goal-based investment alternatives, he mentioned an important point. Where there are returns, there will be associated risk. No asset class is without risk. Whether it is equities, bonds, mutual funds, gold, or real estate, each carries its own set of trade-offs. The right choice depends on the goal, the timeline, and the investor’s ability to stay invested through cycles. Understanding the product and reading the details carefully is as important as choosing where to invest. This helped put things in perspective for Arjun.

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Why bonds made sense

For Arjun, bonds filled a gap his portfolio had never addressed.

A savings account gave him access, but limited growth. Long-term investments require patience. What he lacked was an option that could offer stability while still generating meaningful returns for medium-term goals.

Listed corporate bonds provided that balance.

They come with defined coupons, known timelines, and a clearer income structure. Investment-grade bonds in India can offer returns ranging from 8% to 14% per annum, depending on the issuer and tenure. For someone planning for a goal five years away, that visibility mattered more than chasing upside.

They also introduced something new to him: predictable income. For a salaried individual used to earning only through active work, the idea that capital could generate steady cash flows was a shift in itself.

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Improved access to fixed-income products, particularly listed corporate bonds, has made them far more accessible to individual investors. OBPP platforms such as Jiraaf have also added a layer of transparency and ease, allowing investors like Arjun to evaluate options, understand risk, and participate in the bond market with greater clarity.

Bonds weren’t just a discovery of a new asset class; it was about finally understanding that regular income isn’t limited to salary. Your investments can also provide regular income, reducing your dependence on your salary.

From saving money to assigning money

Arjun did not stop keeping money in the bank. He still needed liquidity. But he stopped treating the savings account as the default destination for all his surplus.

Some money stayed liquid for emergencies. Retirement money moved gradually into mutual funds. Near-term goals, including his daughter’s education, found a place in fixed income, including listed corporate bonds.

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That was the real shift.

For 15 years, Arjun had worked hard for his money. What he had not done was make his money work with the same intent.

His salary had grown because he kept showing up.

His money began to grow only when he finally gave it a role.