My son Abhishek is worthy of praise: Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan praised his son Abhishek Bachchan, who is completing 25 years in the film industry this month and said he is worthy of admiration.

Abhishek made his debut in 2000, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in "Refugee". Directed by J P Dutta, the film featured him in the role of a nameless Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees cross the border between India and Pakistan in the Great Rann of Kutch. It released on June 30, 2000.

Amitabh responded to a fan edit on X handle featuring glimpses of Abhishek's characters.

The veteran actor wrote, "Is Variety ko mein pranam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai (I bow to this variety and I praise my son. Yes, I'm his father, and for me my son Abhishek is worthy of praise).

Earlier this month, Amitabh penned a heartfelt note on his personal blog, admiring Abhishek for daring to choose challenging films and roles.

"Each role he has accepted and played has been with immense dedication .. he has ever delivered the character to perfection .. his choice of films and roles has guided him to give him opportunity to try something different," it read.

Abhishek's latest work is "Housefull 5", co-starring with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Sonam Bajwa among others.