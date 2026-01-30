My Track on the ABCD App: A Smarter Way to Track Health, Spends and Investments

Every new year begins with good intent. We want to eat better, spend more consciously, invest more thoughtfully, and take our health seriously. The problem isn’t intent. It’s what happens after the first few weeks.

Daily life takes over. Bills get paid. Work gets busy. Small habits slip. And before people realise it, they’re reacting to outcomes instead of staying ahead of them. That’s because habits don’t run on motivation. They run on systems. And many individuals don’t have a simple system to keep track of what matters.

That’s where My Track on the ABCD App fits in.

Instead of managing health, money and investments across different apps, statements and reminders, My Track brings everything together in one place to support staying on course when things are stable, and course-correct early when they aren’t.

Why Tracking Changes Behaviour

There’s a simple truth most people discover over time – you can’t manage what you don’t see regularly. Spending feels under control until the credit card bill arrives. Investments seem fine until markets turn volatile. Health feels okay until a routine check throws up a surprise.

Tracking changes behaviour because it replaces assumptions with visibility. Not overnight, not dramatically, but steadily and gradually. My Track is built around this idea. It doesn’t flood users with data. It turns everyday information into clear signals designed to be noticed and acted upon.

Portfolio Track: Net-worth, consolidated in one place

Investing doesn’t end once money is invested. But for many people, portfolio reviews happen only once or twice a year, if at all. Portfolio Track makes portfolio tracking a regular habit.

It brings together investments across asset classes and providers, including bank balances, mutual funds, stocks, EPFO, and other long-term investments. All of this is presented as a single, consolidated view of portfolio holdings and net worth. Returns, asset allocation, diversification and risk exposure are visible together.

Timely nudges indicate how the portfolio is moving, flag emerging risks, and prompt review when action can still make a difference. The outcome is greater clarity, helping users stay invested when things are aligned, and to rebalance when they’re not. Think of it as a live net-worth statement that updates in the background.

Health Track: Small signals, tracked early

Health is often addressed only when something feels wrong. Health Track is designed to encourage regular awareness instead. Using a selfie scan, Health Track offers an informational snapshot of key wellness indicators, translated into an easy-to-understand wellness score. No diagnosis, but contextual information.

Users can take a self-check every 30 days, allowing patterns to be observed over time rather than through isolated readings. Health Track also extends to Family Scan, enabling users to track and monitor the health of their family members from the same dashboard, helping support shared awareness and healthier routines.

Along the way, users receive periodic prompts and guidance related to lifestyle habits, making health tracking feel practical.

Spend Track: Understanding spending patterns

Most financial stress doesn’t come from one big expense. It comes from small, frequent spends that go unnoticed. Spend Track automatically fetches and organises spending data, showing:

Category-wise expenses

Month-on-month trends

Recurring spending patterns

Budget comparisons Users can also interact with SimpliFi AI to ask questions like:

How much did I spend on cab fares this month?

Has my grocery spending gone up over the last three months?

Which category is contributing most to monthly outflows? This functions as a regular review of spending patterns, intended to support informed decisions rather than restrict consumption.

Tracking alone isn’t enough. What matters is knowing when to act. Powered by SimpliFi AI, My Track analyses patterns across health, spends and investments to deliver contextual nudges. These are not frequent alerts, but selective prompts designed to simplify decision-making. Instead of raw data, SimpliFi AI presents insights and possible actions, reducing the effort typically required to interpret information.

Situations around health or wealth rarely go off track suddenly. They change gradually. My Track is designed around this reality – indicating stability when appropriate, and flagging deviations early, when adjustments are easier.

Additional features available or planned include:

Vehicle Track to monitor insurance, PUC, challans, and current valuation.

Credit Track to review and manage credit scores.

Digital Will to support estate-planning

All of these are built around the same principle of ease without complexity.

The purpose of My Track on the ABCD App is to reduce blind spots across health, spending and investments, not through constant monitoring but through consistent visibility. When people can see clearly, better decisions tend to follow on their own.

And that, more than resolutions or motivation, supports habits that last over time.