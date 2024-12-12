MyBharat digital platform to offer job, business opportunities: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the newly created MyBharat digital platform will be turned into a single-window access for jobs, training, networking and business opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at AIMA's Young Leaders Council summit here, the Minister of Labour & Employment, and Youth Affairs & Sports noted that the present government is youth-oriented and wants to develop India according to the wishes of the country's youth.

"We want India's youth to look at MyBharat in the morning and not Whatsapp," Mandaviya said.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend two days in January listening to the winners of a youth competition about defining the Viksit Bharat in 2047.

"Viksit Bharat should be built according to your aspirations," he told the young business leaders.

The minister asked AIMA to share the key ideas and insights from the Young Leaders Summit so that he could present those to the government.

Mandaviya stated that the present government has changed the mindset of Indian youth from one of going overseas for higher education and career to returning from overseas for opportunities in India.

He asserted Startup India, Stand Up India, Khelo India and such programmes are enabling the country's youth to aspire and realise their aspirations.

Elaborating on the job scenario, Mandaviya stated that the government has ensured a 7-8 per cent GDP growth enabling jobs.

He argued that 7-8 per cent GDP growth means growth in manufacturing, agriculture, services, and infrastructure.

Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy said that while Indians are leading trillion dollar companies in the US, there is a need for the youth to build trillion dollar companies in India.

Listing the key tasks for India's young leaders, she pointed to India's low ratings on per capita income and gender parity.