NAN GreenMet to set up NdFeB rare-earth magnet plant with initial investment of ₹1,250 cr

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Critical minerals and advanced manufacturing platform NAN GreenMet on Thursday announced setting up of the country's first fully integrated high-performance neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnet and rare earth magnet manufacturing facility with an initial investment of about ₹1,250 crore.

The facility is being set up at the Naidupeta Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh, where land has been secured, along with state government incentives.

"Phase I involves an investment of approximately ₹1,250 crore to establish an initial saleable capacity of 1,200 tonnes per annum (TPA), scaling to a total planned capacity of 10,000 TPA," the company said in a statement.

The project will generate annual revenues of ₹1,200-1,500 crore, with commercial production slated for the first quarter of 2028.

The facility is being developed in collaboration with leading Japanese technology partners, and the inventor of NdFeB magnets, Masato Sagawa.

High-performance NdFeB permanent magnets are critical components powering electric vehicle (EV) traction motors, wind turbines, defence equipment, robotics, semiconductors, and advanced electronics. India imports nearly 95 per cent of its rare earth magnets from China.

To secure supply chain resilience, the company has secured long-term feedstock supply arrangements - including critical heavy rare earth oxides -- with a major Australian rare earth producer. Furthermore, off-take agreements have already been executed with leading domestic auto OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers.