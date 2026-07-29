Nanda Ki Chowki approach road restored within 12 hours after rain damage in Uttarakhand

The approach road of a bridge at Nanda Ki Chowki in Dehradun was repaired and reopened for traffic within 12 hours after a portion of the road was damaged due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, the Uttarakhand government said in a statement.

The damage occurred at around 6:30 am, affecting movement on the route. Following the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to immediately begin restoration work and ensure that connectivity was restored at the earliest.

The Public Works Department, district administration and other concerned agencies worked together to carry out repairs, with the damaged section being restored within 12 hours. The government said the reopening of the route brought relief to residents and helped normalise the movement of essential services.

According to the government statement, an ambulance was also able to reach a hospital without obstruction after the road was reopened.

Dhami directs officials to ensure accountability Chief Minister Dhami said that negligence in relief and restoration work during disaster situations would not be tolerated. He instructed officials to implement necessary technical and safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The government has also initiated the process of seeking explanations from officials and contractors associated with the bridge, approach road and related construction works.

The statement said that if any negligence or violation of prescribed standards is found during the investigation, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Uttarakhand often faces infrastructure challenges during the monsoon due to heavy rainfall, landslides and weather-related disruptions. The state government said departments have been directed to remain alert and ensure quick response during such situations.

Government highlights coordinated response The Uttarakhand government said the restoration work reflected coordination between different departments and its focus on maintaining road connectivity during emergencies.

Local residents expressed relief after the route was reopened within a short time. According to the government, residents appreciated the speed with which authorities responded and restored normal movement.

The government reiterated that ensuring public safety, uninterrupted transportation and timely action during emergencies remained a priority. It added that preventive measures and technical assessments would continue to strengthen infrastructure resilience in the state.