NavIC constellation restored to operational configuration of 4 satellites: ISRO chief

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 30 (PTI) India's independent regional navigation satellite system NavIC is restored to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites with the successful injection of NVS-03 into the orbit, ISRO chief V Narayanan said on Friday.

In his address following the success of the crucial mission, Narayanan said already three satellites, including NVS-01 are successfully working and now, NVS-03 has restored Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services.

"NavIC ((Navigation with Indian Constellation) constellation is a strategic national asset which provides independent access to Position, Navigation, Timing services, and it is also used for civilian applications like real time tracking of trains, vehicles, shipping vessels," he said.

Further, he asserted that the NavIC constellation is an important component of the 'one nation, one time' project.

Speaking on the constellation, he said that one of the indigenous atomic clocks had already been placed in the orbit.

He announced that the EOS-05 geo imaging satellite, launched in September, was working perfectly and that the space agency is getting "outstanding" data from it.

On NVS-03, the ISRO chief said that all the vehicle systems performed as predicted, and as expected. The GSLV rocket successfully, and precisely injected NVS-03 navigation satellite into the designated orbit.

"The NVS-03 satellite mission has been accomplished with the least turnaround time of 56 days between successive GSLV missions," he said.