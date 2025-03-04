Indian markets have seen some of the most successful IPOs in recent times, such as Paras Defence, Happiest Minds Technologies and KRN Heat Exchanger & Refrigeration, with listing gains of 185%, 123.5% and 117.6%, respectively.

Who doesn’t like doubling their money in one day?

Investing in IPOs is an exciting chance to get in on the ground floor of a company’s stock market journey. But with hundreds of new listings each year, how do you separate likely winners from the over-hyped? Going through every red-herring prospectus and the analyst reports takes time and effort. An easy approach usesTrendlyne’s IPO Dashboard.

The IPO Dashboard opens with five powerful filters designed to give you an instant snapshot of market trends:

Recently Listed IPOs – Go through the subscription and listing metrics of the most recently listed IPOs.

– Go through the subscription and listing metrics of the most recently listed IPOs. Most Successful IPOs – Identify IPOs with the highest listing gains.

– Identify IPOs with the highest listing gains. Least Successful IPOs – Browse the IPOs that debuted at a steep discount.

– Browse the IPOs that debuted at a steep discount. Current Year IPOs – Track IPOs launched this year - which IPOs impressed and

– Track IPOs launched this year - which IPOs impressed and Previous Year IPOs – Analyse past trends and performances. You can filter by SME or Mainboard IPOs across the above options.

IPO Dashboard

The IPO dashboard presents a structured table with listing date, issue size, issue price, subscription numbers, opening and closing prices on listing day, listing gains, and current gains. You can sort the IPO lists according to the highest or lowest listing/current gains, listing date, and other parameters. To sort the lists, click on a column header to organize the data as needed.

For investors looking to participate in new issues, the‘Upcoming/Open IPOs’ section offers real-time insights into subscription rates, issue details, and key metrics, as well as strengths and weaknesses. This makes it easier to track and analyze IPOs before they are listed.

If you've already applied for an IPO, the ‘IPOs Listing Soon’ section helps you stay informed with details on refund and listing dates, when shares will be credited to your Demat account, and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or starting out, this tool helps you cut through the noise and make informed investment decisions.

Key factors to consider before investing in an IPO Investing in an IPO requires a data-driven approach. Trendlyne’s individual IPO pagesimplifies analysis with key insights:

Key dates and metrics: Quick snapshot of minimum investment, lot size, issue size and IPO document.

Quick snapshot of minimum investment, lot size, issue size and IPO document. Subscription & investor demand – Track real-time subscription levels to understand market sentiment.

Company financials – Assess revenue, profit margins, debt, and cash flow to gauge stability and growth potential.

– Assess revenue, profit margins, debt, and cash flow to gauge stability and growth potential. Company information, use of proceeds, promoter, and management details - Evaluate the promoter's holdings, the company's activities, and how it plans to use the funds.

Evaluate the promoter's holdings, the company's activities, and how it plans to use the funds. Strengths and weaknesses -Check where the company has an advantage over its peers and where it is lacking. Let’s take the example of an IPO that is yet to be listed on exchanges - Balaji Phosphates.

Trendlyne's IPO page for Balaji Phosphates offers data and insights that can assist investors in making informed decisions about participating in the IPO. Here's how the available information can guide your investment analysis.

Key dates and metrics In this section, you get a quick snapshot of minimum investment, lot size, issue size and IPO document.

Issue size: The Balaji Phosphates IPO aims to raise ₹47.2-50.1 crore by issuing 72 lakh equity shares.

Price band: Shares are offered at a fixed issue price of ₹66-70 per share.

Lot size: The minimum investment requires bidding for 2000 shares, amounting to ₹1.3 lakh.

Understanding these details helps assess the investment's affordability and potential return on investment.

Subscription & investor demand Monitoring subscription levels offers insights into investor interest. As of February 28, 2025, the Balaji Phosphates IPO is subscribed to 1.3 times, with retail investors subscribing 0.2 times and non-institutional investors 4.1 times.

Company financials Evaluating financial metrics provides insights into the company's stability and growth trends. In this case for example, the financials suggest strong growth, but potential investors should consider the implications of the company’s high debt.

The strengths and weaknessessection looks at the company's competitive advantages and where it falls short compared to its peers.

A layered approach to analyzing IPOs, for smarter investments You can analyse an IPO from different angles before deciding with the help of Trendlyne’s IPO tools.

Whether you're tracking upcoming listings or analyzing past IPOs, Trendlyne’s IPO Dashboard provides the insights you need. It covers financials, subscription trends, promoter holdings, key performance metrics, and more.

This analysis is meant for investor education - to help understand IPOs and make informed investment decisions independently. It should not be considered an investment recommendation.

(Abdullah Shah is a research analyst at Trendlyne)