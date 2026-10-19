Navratri message puts women’s empowerment and cultural values in focus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday worshipped Goddess Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri and extended greetings to the people of the state, using the occasion to underline the significance of women’s participation, cultural values and social responsibility.

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Adityanath said Navratri was an occasion to recognise the strength and resolve associated with the worship of the feminine divine. In a message shared on social media, he said women were playing a decisive role in Uttar Pradesh’s development through their capability, determination and confidence. He added that societies that respect women experience prosperity and well-being.

The chief minister’s remarks linked the religious observance with a broader message on women’s participation in public and economic life, as well as the importance of respect and equality.

Faith and social responsibility In a separate message for Vijayadashami, Adityanath invoked the courage of Goddess Durga and the ideals of Lord Ram, saying they inspired people to oppose injustice, respect women and fulfil their duties.

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He urged people to reject arrogance, injustice, discrimination and negativity. Vijayadashami, traditionally associated with the victory of good over evil, offered an opportunity to reaffirm these values, according to the chief minister.

The messages placed the emphasis on cultural traditions as well as their social implications, particularly the need to respect women and challenge discrimination. They also connected the festival period with the broader themes of unity, responsibility and public welfare.

Development and employment claims Alongside his festival greetings, Adityanath cited the state government’s development record over the past nine and a half years. He said Uttar Pradesh’s gross state domestic product, per capita income, budget and women’s labour force participation had each tripled during the period.

He said the state had received investment proposals worth more than ₹50 lakh crore and that the number of large factories had risen from 14,000 to 35,000, generating employment for more than 6.5 million young people.

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Adityanath also said Uttar Pradesh accounted for 60% of India’s expressway network and that agricultural growth had increased from 8% to 18%. Nearly 950,000 government jobs had been provided through a recruitment process he described as fair and transparent.

The chief minister further cited an increase in the number of start-ups from 120 to more than 24,000. He said the revived micro, small and medium enterprises sector had generated more than three crore employment opportunities.

The economic figures were presented as evidence of the state’s progress, while the Navratri and Vijayadashami messages centred on women’s contribution, cultural traditions and the rejection of injustice.