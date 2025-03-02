New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Appellate tribunal NCLAT has dismissed petitions by Deloitte Haskins and Sells and its two associates, challenging the admissibility of the second interim investigation report by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IFIN).

The petitions also contested the compilation submitted by the government (MCA) to the tribunal.

The compilation included documents related to the IFIN investigation report and the amended request regarding the proceedings against them to freeze their assets based on the second interim report by SFIO.

A two-member bench of the NCLAT upheld an earlier order issued by the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

On July 22, 2024, the tribunal ruled that the second interim SFIO report, along with the accompanying documents, could be considered for both interim relief and the final declaration.

"We, thus, are of the view that the second SFIO Report as well as the compilation of documents filed by the Union of India before the NCLT was fully admissible and can be looked into by the NCLT for proceeding under Section 212 (14A) and no error has been committed by the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) in rejecting IA No 65 of 2024," the NCLAT said.

Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP and its two associates, who were the auditors, contended that the second interim report is not admissible as legal evidence and cannot be relied on before the NCLT.

However, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) was not convinced and said the ground raised by Deloitte Haskins and Sells and its auditors for rejecting the compilation of documents and interim report submitted by the SFIO cannot be accepted at this stage as they are yet to be examined when applications are decided on merits.

"The issue as to what has been pleaded in the application or the petition and what is the material or evidence on the record are issues, which are to be examined when applications are decided on merits. Thus, on the submission that there are no pleadings with regard to compilation of documents, it cannot be a reason to accept the prayers," the appellate tribunal said in a 44-page order passed last week.

Section 212 (14A) of the Companies Act 2013 states that if fraud has taken place in a company and due to such fraud, any director, key managerial personnel, officer of the company or any other person or entity has taken undue advantage or benefit, the government may file an application after the SFIO report before the tribunal for appropriate orders on disgorgement of such asset, property or cash and also for holding that person liable personally.

Commenting on the development, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP, in a statement, said: "The NCLAT's order is not a judgement on the merits of the allegations and is of a technical nature. The firm is evaluating the remedies available to it in accordance with law".

"The firm maintains that its audits have been performed in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards in India. As always, the firm remains committed to high standards of audit quality and ethical conduct in its professional practice."

After the IL&FS crisis, SFIO was directed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to investigate the affairs of the company and its subsidiaries. SFIO submitted its first interim report on November 30, 2018.

On May 28, 2019, it submitted its second investigation report to the central government in respect of the investigation into IFIN.

Based on the second SFIO report, MCA issued a direction on May 29, 2019, under Section 212 (14) of the Companies Act. A criminal complaint was filed before the Session Court, Special Judge.

It also filed a plea seeking to restrain persons involved from alienating their properties by mortgaging, creating a charge or lien, creating third-party rights and/or selling moveable and immovable properties. On July 18, 2019, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP was also impleaded in this matter, along with its partners.

This was challenged before the NCLAT and then moved to the Supreme Court after the appellate tribunal rejected it. However, the appeal was withdrawn before the apex court on February 28, 2024.

Later, the government moved an amendment application. MCA has also prepared a convenience compilation of the annexure/documents underlying the IFIN investigation report, which was objected to by Deloitte and its associates.

They challenged it before the NCLT by filing an interim application, which was rejected on July 22, 2024, and was subsequently challenged before the NCLAT.

In ₹2018, IL&FS faced a mega-crisis after its entities defaulted on several loans, which shook the finance industry. On October 1, 2018, the NCLT superseded the existing board of IL&FS on the recommendation of the centre.