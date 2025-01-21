Need to encourage all technologies to cut carbon emissions, oil import: Maruti Suzuki

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) There is a need to encourage all kinds of technologies, including compressed biogas, in order to cut carbon emissions and oil imports into the country, Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at SIAM's 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility event here at Bharat Mandapam, he sought government support in facilitating correct carbon accounting of emissions from biofuels.

"In my understanding, for decarbonisation, it is important to work on all technologies. All technologies that contribute to the national objectives of carbon reduction and oil import reduction should be encouraged," Takeuchi said while making concluding remarks in presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With India's rich agricultural and livestock resources, biofuels such as ethanol and CBG (compressed biogas), hold immense potential, he said.

They can reduce emissions, improve energy security, and create rural jobs, Takeuchi noted.

"To give a sense of the strength of this resource, I would like to tell you that as per a study, cow dung from 10 cows in one day has the potential to run a car on CBG for one day. And we have 300 million cows in India," he stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, Maruti Suzuki have 115 CBG production plants already operational and many more in the pipeline, Takeuchi said.

"Infact, auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like us, are also actively contributing to expand CBG capacity. The best part about CBG is that it can easily be blended with CNG, and therefore no additional infrastructure is needed," he stated.

CBG can leverage the on-going huge expansion of CNG infrastructure, Takeuchi noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He, however, pointed out a few challenges as well.

"One of the biggest challenges is that in carbon emission regulation biofuels are not getting the right accounting. As per the current regulation, despite their biogenic nature, carbon emissions from biofuels are treated the same as those from petrol or diesel," Takeuchi said.

"We have a wonderful example of Brazil with us... as illustrated by the minister himself. Minister sir, we seek your kind support in facilitating correct carbon accounting of emissions from biofuels," he stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Takeuchi said the Indian auto industry has also put an equally strong effort towards the ethanol side.

"Today, we have various flex-fuel models of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and cars, on display at the Bharat Mobility Show. Most of these models are production ready and will be soon running on the roads," he said.