Neo Group launches mutual fund business, focused on solutions-led investing and meaningful partner engagement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Neo Group has announced the launch of Neo Mutual Fund, marking its entry into India's retail mutual fund industry as the financial services group looks to expand its asset management business and reach a wider investor base.

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The new business will be led by Ashutosh Bhargava, a seasoned investment professional and former senior executive at Nippon India Mutual Fund. It will operate with its own investment management, product development and distribution capabilities. Bhargava is a firm believer in evidence-based investing, and in his previous role was instrumental in building systems and processes around investment frameworks.

The launch marks a significant step for Neo Group, which has built its presence across wealth management, alternative asset management and other financial services businesses since its inception in 2021.

Evidence before conviction Neo Mutual Fund is positioning itself as a solutions-led asset manager built on evidence-based investing, with tech-enabled processes and risk management at the core of its investment philosophy.

The fund house will follow a multidisciplinary approach. Rather than anchoring itself to a single asset class or investment style, it is open to the full range of styles and approaches, and will draw on capabilities across equities, fixed income, commodities and asset allocation to choose what best fits each investor need, applied with the same discipline across every fund.

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"Indian investors have diverse financial needs, and no single asset class, strategy or investment style can address all of them," said Ashutosh Bhargava, CEO, Neo Mutual Fund.

"Our starting point is a simple question: what investor need are we trying to solve? That thinking will guide the products we build, the investment processes we follow and the way we manage risk. We want to create a solutions-led platform where investment decisions are backed by research, evidence and disciplined processes," he added.

The fund house plans to introduce schemes across liquid, arbitrage, diversified equity and multi-asset allocation categories in its initial months, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The company said it has assembled a team of over 10 experienced fund managers with nearly 200 years of collective experience. The team has managed over ₹2.5 lakh crore in assets across its members' previous professional roles.

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Neo Mutual Fund is also building capabilities across product development, sales, operations, client service and technology, with an emphasis on establishing institutional processes from the outset.

Distribution partnerships at the centre The new AMC is building its own nationwide distribution network. It plans to establish a presence across more than 25 locations in India from the beginning, working with partners like mutual fund distributors, independent financial advisers, national distributors, wealth managers and other intermediaries, while also serving direct investors.

For Neo, partner engagement will be an important part of its long-term strategy.

"Distribution partners spend years building relationships and earning the trust of their clients. When they recommend a fund, they put their own reputation behind that recommendation. We recognise the responsibility that creates for an asset manager," said Hemant Daga, Chairman, Asset Management, Neo Group.

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"Our commitment is to build for and with our partners. They should understand what we invest in, why we invest in it and the risks involved. And when markets become difficult, they should be able to count on us for clear answers, consistent communication and the support they need to serve their clients," Daga added.

The company intends to invest in technology, partner education, investment communication and service capabilities to strengthen distributor engagement.

Its brand philosophy, "Built Around You", reflects the company's stated intention to design its investment solutions and operating model around the needs of investors and partners.

Building for the long term Neo Mutual Fund enters an increasingly competitive industry, where established fund houses and newer entrants are competing for investor assets, partner relationships and product differentiation.

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The company says its initial focus will be on building investment capabilities, introducing relevant strategies and developing partnerships rather than pursuing a specific first-year assets under management target.

"We have significant ambitions, but we are not looking at this business through a one-year or three-year lens," Bhargava said.

"Our priority is to build the right foundation. That means investment discipline, strong teams, relevant products and a distribution network that can grow with us. If we get these fundamentals right, we believe scale will follow."

Over the longer term, Neo Mutual Fund aspires to rank among India's top 10 asset management companies, although it has not specified a timeline for achieving that position.

For Daga, the ambition extends beyond the scale of the business.

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"We are building an institution for the long term. One where investment decisions are guided by sound processes, investors understand what they own, and distribution partners see us as a dependable partner. Our aspiration is to build something meaningful that will endure well beyond us," he said.

With its entry into mutual funds, Neo Group is seeking to extend its investment management capabilities to a broader segment of Indian investors, while building a franchise centred on investment discipline, product relevance and long-term partnerships.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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