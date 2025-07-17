Nepa Rudraksha Collaborates with Ajay Devgn: Exploring Authentic Spirituality

Sukritya Khatiwada, a third-generation Vedic scholar and entrepreneur is leading Nepa’s expansion. He has focused on making Rudraksha accessible to a wider audience while retaining its sacred context. His book Transform Your Life with Rudraksha and international speaking engagements have helped establish Nepa as a notable entity in spiritual wellness.

Speaking about the collaboration with Ajay Devgn, Sukritya says,

“This is not a celebrity endorsement—it’s a spiritual alignment. Ajay Devgn brings authenticity to the message we’re trying to deliver. He’s a devotee of Shiva, and that devotion reflects in how he connects with Rudraksha.”

A Meditative Brand Path

Nepa Rudraksha which has roots in Vedic tradition since 1973, is embarking on a new phase with actor Ajay Devgn’s involvement.

This collaboration is presented as a meaningful partnership built on shared values, trust, and a personal connection upholding the commitment to authenticity and service established by the company’s founder, Mr. Balaram Khatiwada, a priest at the revered Pashupatinath Temple, and the current Chairman, Mr. Mukunda Khatiwada..

Ajay Devgn, known for his compelling screen presence, is also a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. His spiritual inclination is described as private and grounded. With a Shiva tattoo and a personal reverence for Rudraksha, Devgn resonates with Nepa’s focus on authenticity, inner strength, and conviction.

A brand spokesperson indicated that Devgn's association reflects the brand's identity, with his devotion aligning with the values Nepa has maintained for over five decades.

Nepa Rudraksha has always aimed to prioritise sincerity. The brand’s initial goal was to provide authentic Rudraksha beads globally. They currently serve customers in over 100 countries, aiming to make spiritual tools accessible, traceable, and meaningful.

Each Rudraksha bead from Nepa is sourced from the Arun Valley in Nepal and is certified through X-ray testing and quality standards like IRL and ISO 9001:2005. The brand’s AAA Standard is presented as a guarantee of purity,giving spiritual seekers confidence in what they’re receiving.

The partnership with Ajay Devgn is supported by a short film that depicts a seeker's inner journey. The Siddha Mala, Rudra bracelet, and the Dhanveer Bracelet featured in the film are presented as elements of spiritual practice.

How This Campaign Stands Apart

This campaign is described as taking a different approach from typical marketing efforts. It is rooted in what is called Sanatana, an inner conviction.

While Rudraksha remains Nepa’s primary offering, the brand has expanded its range to include malas customised to individual needs, bracelets designed for daily wear, and spiritual tools like yantras and puja kits. These offerings are supported by educational resources, including books authored by Sukritya Khatiwada, Nepa’s CEO and a third-generation Vedic Expert.

Nepa has also introduced a members-only Sadhana app, a digital digital platform for practitioners to deepen their spiritual practice. This is intended to provide long-term spiritual support beyond products.

This collaboration is viewed as reaffirming Nepa's belief that spirituality can be both timeless and personal when approached thoughtfully.

With Ajay Devgn’s involvement, Nepa Rudraksha aims to invite individuals to explore the meaning of a sacred bead as a companion on a spiritual path.