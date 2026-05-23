Nepals Elephants in the Fog creates history at Cannes, wins Un Certain Regard Jury Prize

Cannes, May 23 (PTI) Nepali film "Elephants in the Fog" has created history by becoming the first film from the country to win at Cannes, taking home the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at the 79th edition of the world''s most prestigious film festival.

Written and directed by Abinash Bikram Shah in his feature debut, the film was also the first Nepali film to be selected in the segment, which runs parallel to the main competition for the Palme d''Or and highlights emerging filmmakers and distinctive storytelling voices.

Set in Thori, a forested village in Nepal''s southern Terai plains, "Elephants in the Fog" follows the lives of transgender women living on the margins of their community.

The story is mainly about Pirati, the matriarch of a Kinnar community, who dreams of escaping to live with the man she loves. But when one of her daughters goes missing, she must investigate and choose between her desire for freedom and her responsibilities to her community, according to the official logline.

In his acceptance speech, Shah said cinema has the power to look into the shadows. He was accompanied by the film''s cast on stage.

"For so long, the lives of Pirati and her daughters, the communities and all the persons, who are in the East, have been kept invisible. By bringing our story here and by recognising it with this award, we have pulled those margins into the light. We have made the invisible visible," he said, dedicating the honour to his team.

"Elephants in the Fog" features Pushpa Thing, Deepika Yadav, Jasmine Bishwakarma, Shanti Giri, Gauri Malla, Maotse Gurung, Sanjay Gupta Dura, Mahima Nawabag and Akanksha Karki.

The film is a co-production between Nepali companies Underground Talkies Nepal and Jayanthi Creations, with partners from France, Germany, Brazil and Norway.

Shah is no stranger to Cannes. His earlier short film "Lori" received a Special Mention at the 75th edition of the festival, becoming the first Nepali short to earn that recognition.

His previous writing credits include "Kalo Pothi", "Highway" and "Tatini", all screened at various international festivals.

Sunita Dangol, Kathmandu Metropolitan City's acting mayor, celebrated the film's win at Cannes in a post on social media.

"This is not just a win for a film, this is a historic moment for Nepali cinema... Seeing our Nepali team walk the global stage, premiere the film at Cannes, and now receive this recognition feels emotional beyond words," Dangol, who reached France last week to take part in the film festival accompanied by the Nepali team, wrote.

"Congratulations to the entire team of 'Elephants in the Fog'. To everyone who dreamed, struggled, created, and believed in Nepali storytelling, this victory belongs to all of us. From Nepal to Cannes. History has been written," she added.

The top Un Certain Regard prize went to Austrian director Sandra Wollner''s "Everytime", a drama about a family on summer holiday struck by a tragedy that ripples through their lives and relationships.

The Special Jury Prize went to "Iron Boy", a hand-painted animated feature by Louis Clichy about an 11-year-old boy in rural France. It is Clichy''s first solo directorial outing after years as a Pixar animator on "WALL-E" and "Up".