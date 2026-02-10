Netherlands keep Namibia in check with disciplined bowling display

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Netherlands produced a tidy, disciplined bowling performance to restrict Namibia to a modest 156 for 8 in a Group A T20 World Cup clash between the associate nations here Tuesday, despite a spirited middle-overs recovery from the African side.

This was Namibia's first outing of the tournament, and it showed in patches. Short of recent match time, with their last T20I being that last-ball win over South Africa in October 2025, they took time to find rhythm.

With no Indian team involved, the stands were sparsely populated, but the cricket on display was of good quality. Jan Frynlick (30) and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42) revived the innings with their steady 50-run stand after an early setback.

The Dutch set the tone early. Pacer Logan van Beek (2/13) hit the deck hard with the new ball, while off-spinner Aryan Dutt (1/13) bowled a probing, miserly spell that choked the scoring.

Dutt provided the first breakthrough when he lured Nikolaas Davin Steenkamp (6) down the track. Steenkamp walked forward to negate the spin but missed the line and length completely, allowing Scott Edwards to complete a sharp stumping.

The Netherlands largely controlled the powerplay, conceding just 29 runs in the first five overs. Namibia managed only one maximum in that phase, Frylinck briefly breaking the shackles by pulling Klaassen for six.

Seeing the impact Dutt was making, Dutch skipper Edwards introduced Colin Ackermann, but the off-break bowler was handled confidently. Loftie-Eatonm (40) hammered him straight down the ground for six, while Frylinck followed up with a crisp cover drive for four.

The pair added a valuable 50-run stand, but with runs still at a premium, van Beek returned to break it, inducing Frylinck to edge behind.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus, fresh at the crease, then provided the spark the innings needed. He unfurled a fluent display against Tim van der Gugten, creaming 16 runs from one over to push Namibia past 100 in the 13th.

Edwards responded with smart captaincy, rotating his bowlers, mixing pace and spin, and using as many as eight bowling options to prevent momentum from building.

The Netherlands needed Loftie-Eaton to bat deep, and van Beek delivered again, removing the set batter to redeem himself after his expensive penultimate over against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.