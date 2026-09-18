New Yamuna ghat in Haripur Kalsi combines religious infrastructure with visitor facilities

The Uttarakhand government has dedicated a ₹7.52 crore bathing ghat at Haripur Kalsi's Yamuna riverbank, with the development focusing on facilities for devotees, riverfront safety and visitor access. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the facility during a programme held on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, where the riverbank was illuminated with 2,100 lamps.

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Dhami participated in the Yamuna aarti with saints, devotees and local residents during the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme. The event also included the unveiling of a Maa Yamuna statue and the inauguration of Harighat. The foundation stone of the Maa Yamuna Krishna Temple was laid on the occasion.

Ghat infrastructure and safety Developed by the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), the bathing ghat extends 170 metres along the right bank of the Yamuna and is 15 metres wide. The project includes two reinforced concrete safety walls, each 170 metres long and five metres high, constructed along the river-facing side.

The authority has developed two platforms covering approximately 2,000 square metres using reinforced concrete and red sandstone. Steps have been built to provide access to the river, while four reinforced concrete aarti sites have been established for religious ceremonies.

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The project also includes 25 solar lights to improve illumination after dark, 12 visitor benches with shelters, and planters for beautification. Toilets and changing rooms for male and female devotees have been renovated. Water spouts have been installed to provide drinking water.

For riverbank protection and visitor safety, approximately 300 metres of stainless steel railing and stainless steel chain have been installed. According to the project details, these arrangements are intended to create a more organised environment during bathing and religious events.

Religious use and tourism MDDA Secretary Mohan Singh Barnia said the Yamuna riverbank at Haripur Kalsi had long been a centre of religious faith. He said aarti had previously been held weekly and that the new facilities would support daily aarti programmes.

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Barnia also said the safety walls could assist in protecting the riverside area when the Yamuna's water level rises. The statement links the infrastructure to both routine religious activity and safety along the riverfront.

MDDA Vice Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari said the new ghat had given the Yamuna riverbank an organised form. He said the combined availability of bathing, aarti, seating, drinking water, lighting and safety facilities would benefit devotees and tourists.

Haripur Kalsi is situated on National Highway-507, approximately 45 kilometres from Dehradun, and serves as a major gateway to the Jaunsar-Bawar region. The area also has religious and historical significance, with sites including the Ashokan inscription, Devsthal Temple and Ashwamedha Yagya site nearby.

According to the authority, the improved infrastructure may support local tourism and cultural activities in the area.

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