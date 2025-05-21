NHPC Q4 profit rises 52 pc in Q4 to ₹919 crore; FY25 profit slips 15 pc

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) State-owned hydropower developer NHPC has reported a 52 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹919.63 crore for the March quarter, driven by increased income.

It posted a net profit of ₹605 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

NHPC increased its income to ₹2,672.11 crore, from ₹2,320.18 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, for the entire FY25, the net profit declined by around 15 per cent to ₹3,411.73 crore, from ₹3,999.54 crore in FY24.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.51 per equity share of face value ₹10 for the financial year 2024–25, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.40 per equity share for the FY 2024-25 paid in March 2025.

In April, the company commissioned the 800 MW Parbati-11 HE Project (hydroelectric) and 107.14 MW (out of a total of 300 MW) Karnisar Solar Power Plant. NHPC said that in October 2023, there were certain losses to the assets and consequential generation loss in Teesla-V, Teesta Low Dam - Ill & Teesta Low Dam - IV Power Stations owing to a flash flood in river Teesta.

Subsequently, in August 2024, another incident of landslide with certain consequential losses occurred at Teesta-V Power Station.

These losses are covered under Mega Insurance Policy and claims in this regard have been filed with the Insurance Company.

Accordingly, 'Other Income' for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 amounting to ₹44.34 crore and ₹108.59 crore, respectively, and 'Other Expenses' amounting to ₹28.66 crore and ₹99.73 crore for the quarter and financial year ended March 3 1, 2025, respectively, have been recognised in respect of 'Material Damage'.

Further, income on account of realisation of loss due to Business Interruption amounting to ₹111 .52 crore and ₹409.02 crore has been recognised in 'Other Income' during the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, respectively, on the basis of confirmation received from Insurance Company.