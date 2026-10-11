NielsenIQ Appoints Puneet Sharma as Managing Director, India

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a consumer intelligence company, announced the appointment of Puneet Sharma as Managing Director, India, effective from September 30, 2026.

Based in Mumbai, Puneet will take care of NIQ India’s commercial strategy and business operations, with focus on accelerating growth, improving client partnerships, expanding market presence, and NIQ’s consumer, retail, digital, and e-commerce intelligence capabilities.

“Puneet joins NIQ at a pivotal moment for both our business and the Indian market,” said Daniel Chorbadjian, Regional President, EEMEA and India, NIQ. “As consumer behavior continues to evolve and clients increasingly seek integrated intelligence across retail, e-commerce, digital, and consumer insights, India represents a significant opportunity for growth and innovation. Puneet brings deep market knowledge, commercial expertise, and extensive experience building customer relationships. His leadership will be instrumental strengthen our position in India and create even greater value for our clients.”

India remains one of NIQ’s important growth markets globally, driven by rising consumer spending, rapid digitalisation, the expansion of modern trade, and the increasing convergence of online and offline commerce. NIQ continues to invest in measurement capabilities, technology, talent, and innovation to help clients understand changing consumer behavior and make confident business decisions. Puneet’s appointment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to the market.

Puneet brings more than two decades of expertise across consumer and service businesses, with a career spanning J&J / Kenvue, The Coca Cola Company, Bacardi, BCCL (Times Group), Aircel, and Carrier. Across these roles, he has built experience in commercial strategy, sales leadership, customer engagement, go-to-market transformation and developing high-performing teams.

Most recently, Puneet served as Sales Director at Kenvue, where he played a role in shaping commercial strategy, strengthening customer and channel partnerships, and driving transformation across an evolving consumer landscape.

Prior to Kenvue, Puneet held roles across a diverse set of businesses and categories, building a career defined by navigating complex markets, developing customer relationships and translating strategy into sustainable business growth.

“I am excited to join NIQ at a time of tremendous opportunity for both the company and the Indian market,” said Puneet Sharma. “India’s consumer ecosystem is transforming quickly, creating new possibilities for businesses to innovate, compete, and grow. NIQ is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate that change by connecting comprehensive consumer and retail intelligence, technology, and measurement capabilities. I look forward to working with our teams and clients to build on NIQ’s strong foundation in India, accelerate growth and identify new opportunities in this dynamic market.”

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

Forward-Looking Statement This press release about the appointment of NIQ’s new Managing Director contains forward-looking statements regarding NIQ’s strategy, commercial execution, and strategic initiatives. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as ‘will,’ ‘accelerate,’ ‘expanding,’ ‘positions,’ ‘designed to,’ ‘evolve,’ ‘expects,’ ‘anticipates,’ and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent

uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, competitive dynamics, and the ability to retain key talent and successfully transition leadership responsibilities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Additional information on these and other risks is contained in the “Risk Factors” section of

NIQ’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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