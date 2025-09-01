NiftyTrader redefines F&O trading, Stockezee launches AI-powered stock analysis in India

India’s equity markets are at a turning point. The monthly F&O turnover has surged from ₹217 lakh crore in 2019 to over ₹8,700 lakh crore in 2024, reflecting a wave of retail participation. While opportunities have never been greater, so are the risks of costly mistakes.
This is where NiftyTrader has made its mark. For over a decade, it has been the go-to destination for retail traders seeking clarity in the complex world of derivatives. And now, with the launch of Stockezee, the ecosystem is expanding — helping not just traders, but also long-term investors make smarter, data-driven decisions.
Founded in 2014, NiftyTrader has become India’s most widely used options analytics platform, known for tools that once only institutional desks could access.
Some of its most popular features include:
Unlike platforms that encourage frequent trading, NiftyTrader emphasizes discipline over activity. Its founder, Pradeep Sangatramani, has often said: “More trades do not mean better trades. Smarter trades do.”
With over 1 million app downloads and an active community of traders, NiftyTrader has bridged the gap between retail and institutional trading intelligence.
While NiftyTrader dominates the F&O analytics space, its new sibling Stockezee focuses on equity investing.
Key highlights include:
The platform’s all-in-one dashboard is designed for simplicity — making it equally useful for a first-time investor and a seasoned market participant.
India has seen a fivefold rise in retail participation in the last five years. But with this growth comes the risk of misinformation, emotional trading, and herd mentality.
Platforms like NiftyTrader and Stockezee are solving this by:
In an environment where even minor missteps can be costly, tools that provide clarity, speed, and accuracy are no longer optional — they are essential.
Together, NiftyTrader and Stockezee are building a comprehensive ecosystem:
This dual approach positions the brand not just as a tool provider, but as a catalyst for India’s retail investor revolution.
As Sangatramani puts it: “Everyone wants to triple their money overnight. Our goal is to replace that mindset with data, discipline, and smarter decisions.”
The rise of retail participation in India’s stock market is undeniable. What matters now is whether investors and traders are equipped with the right tools.
With its proven track record in F&O analytics and the launch of AI-driven Stockezee, NiftyTrader is setting new standards in how Indians trade and invest.
For traders, it’s about avoiding costly mistakes.
For investors, it’s about discovering opportunities early.
For everyone, it’s about making the market a little less about luck — and a lot more about logic.
Disclaimer: The information, views, and opinions expressed are for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to market risks.
