NIIF IFL and NABARD Join Hands to Fund India’s Green Infrastructure Push

The partnership between NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited and NABARD comes at a time when India’s green infrastructure market is expanding rapidly, both in ambition and in scale. What makes this collaboration significant is not just that two large institutions are coming together, but that they bring very different strengths to the same table.

NIIF IFL brings a deep experience in infrastructure financing, especially in renewable energy and operational assets. Its team understands project cash flows, developer profiles, sector risks and refinancing structures. NIIF IFL’s fixed-rate lending approach can also help developers manage one of the biggest uncertainties in infrastructure projects: interest-rate volatility. “This collaboration with NABARD reinforces NIIF IFL’s commitment to financing sustainable infrastructure that supports India’s growth ambitions. By combining our complementary strengths, we aim to enable scalable investments in renewable energy and other green sectors in line with Government of India vision” said Ajay Chaudhary, Chief Executive officer of NIIF IFL.

NABARD’s role is rooted in its long-standing experience in rural infrastructure and development finance. For decades, it has supported projects that improve rural connectivity, livelihoods, productivity and resilience. More recently, NABARD has been building its green finance capabilities, including work around green taxonomy, climate finance learning modules etc. “NABARD is pleased to partner with NIIF IFL to advance financing solutions for green and rural infrastructure. This MoU will play a key role in accelerating investments that promote environmental sustainability and inclusive rural development,” said Sanjeev D Rohilla, Chief General Manager, NABARD.

The focus will go beyond funding solar and wind projects. The partnership can support all types of renewable energy projects, green logistics, green data centres, e-waste management, green warehouses, waste management, water treatment, sewage treatment and other climate-positive infrastructure. These are sectors where demand is rising, but financing needs are often complex.

That is why this partnership can make a real difference. NABARD brings scale, rural reach and long-term development perspective. NIIF IFL brings market knowledge, structuring expertise and refinancing discipline. Together, they can help create financing solutions that are larger, more stable and better suited to India’s next phase of sustainable infrastructure growth.