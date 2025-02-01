Hello User
Business News/ Focus / Nil tax for individuals earning up to 12 lakh annually under new regime: FM

PTI

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Individuals earning up to 12 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax under the new tax regime as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday gave relief to middle class by raising exemption limit and rejigging slabs.

For salaried employees, this nil tax limit will be 12.75 lakh per annum, after taking into account a standard deduction of 75,000.

Higher exemptions and rejigs have been effected under the new income tax regime.

"I am now happy to announce that there will be no income tax payable up to income of 12 lakh (i.e. average income of 1 lakh per month other than special rate income such as capital gains) under the new regime," the finance minister said.

"The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

As per the rejig, for people earning more than 12 lakh per annum, there will be nil tax for income up to 4 lakh, 5 per cent for income between 4 and 8 lakh, 10 per cent for 8-12 lakh, 15 per cent for 12-16 lakh.

A 20 per cent income tax will be levied on income between 16 and 20 lakh, 25 per cent on 20-24 lakh and 30 per cent above 24 lakh per annum.

A tax payer in the new regime with an income of 12 lakh will get a benefit of 80,000 in tax. A person having income of 18 lakh will get a benefit of 70,000 in tax.

A person with an income of 25 lakh gets a benefit of 1.10 lakh.

