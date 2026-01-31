Nilesh Shah on the ‘Unstoppable’ Indian story

In the latest episode of The Alpha Angle, a special series by Angel One in association with Mint designed to cut through market noise and bring clarity to investors at every stage of their journey, Mr. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd, shared his journey from a modest upbringing to becoming one of India’s most influential market voices. Mr. Shah combined personal anecdotes with market wisdom to paint a picture of an India that is resilient and a financial landscape that is rapidly evolving.

Advertisement

As a veteran in the financial services industry who has transitioned from the bustling floor of the Bombay Stock Exchange to the policymaking corridors of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Shah offers a unique vantage point on how India's capital markets have matured. His narrative is one of both institutional growth and personal grit, making him a trusted voice for millions of retail investors looking to navigate the complexities of modern finance.

The value of a ‘coin-by-coin’ approach Mr. Nilesh Shah’s career is often described as a “phoenix rising from the ashes”. Having started his life in a chawl, he learned the value of money early. “I realised the value of money at an early age. Second, I have realised that I reached here because so many people supported me and which is where I have tried as much as possible to give back,” he said.

Advertisement

This perspective continues to drive his mission to secure financial stability for Indian investors. Reflecting on his journey, Mr. Shah noted that his entry into finance was more serendipity than design. “For me, finance happened by luck,” he said. After being advised by a mentor in a manufacturing firm to “try his luck” in the markets, he found himself at ICICI, learning the ropes from industry veterans. He describes this entry into the financial world as entering a chakra-vyuh, a complex field that is nearly impossible to leave once you’ve experienced its pulse.

Mr. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd

Today, he views wealth creation as a gradual process rather than a race for overnight gains. He attributed his success to the support of those who helped him along the way, expressing a deep-seated desire to light a candle for others by providing them with the tools for financial security.

Advertisement

For Mr. Shah, money is not just a metric of success but a fundamental provider of safety. While it cannot solve every human problem, it is the primary engine that drives a family’s ability to plan for the future. “Money is not everything but if you have money in your pocket, you can buy many things,” he said.

Why the Indian story remains resilient Known as an eternal optimist, Mr. Shah’s conviction in the Indian market is rooted in history. He pointed out that for 1,800 years of the last two millennia, India was a leading global economy. Despite the setbacks of invasions and colonisation, he believes the country is simply “climbing back” to its rightful place. He maintains that there is an inherent strength in the Indian landscape that prevents the nation from falling behind for long. For investors, this translates into a sense of participation in a historic national cause.

Advertisement

When asked where the next decade of ‘alpha’ (market-beating returns) will come from, Mr. Shah highlighted three pillars for any successful investment, namely vision, execution, and governance. He believes the winners of the future will be those who leverage technology, such as AI, robotics and machine learning, to deliver faster and cheaper solutions. These are no longer ‘science fiction’ concepts but real-life tools that will decide the winners and losers across every single sector.

Beyond technology, Mr. Shah identified healthcare and medical tourism as areas with massive untapped potential. As the global population ages and healthcare costs in developed nations remain unfunded or prohibitively expensive, India’s ability to provide world-class medical services promptly and affordably offers a significant opportunity. However, Mr. Shah emphasised that picking the right entrepreneur is often more vital than picking the right sector.

Advertisement

“I don’t think any sector will do badly in a rising tide, unless and until there is something fundamentally wrong. But what will be important is picking the right entrepreneur within that sector,” he added.

Learning lessons from ‘Mr Market’ One of the biggest hurdles for retail investors remains the battle between greed and fear. Mr. Shah observed: “We all have the habit of cleaning the mirror rather than cleaning the face. These emotions come based on greed and fear.”

He further said that market cycles are often driven by these two powerful emotions – precious metals or surging equity prices create greed, while temporary dips create irrational fear. The key to successful investing, according to Mr. Shah, is to separate the data from the sentiment.

Mr. Nilesh Shah in conversation with Mubina Kapasi

He shared a powerful anecdote about a mid-cap fund he managed, where his team refused to invest in a company they didn't understand, despite it being a large part of the benchmark index. While this led to short-term underperformance and intense scrutiny from investors, the decision was eventually vindicated when the stock crashed 90 per cent from its peak. This, he argues, is the essence of professional investing and being willing to endure the “cost” of being right in the long run.

Advertisement

Mr. Shah also cautioned investors against the “hot tips” found on social media platforms, and said that “other than your parents, no one is truly interested in your financial well-being”. His advice is simple: to counter-question every recommendation. Check the valuation ratios, understand the growth story, and inquire if the person giving the tip has actually invested their own capital. He likens market discipline to choosing a healthy meal over junk food. It requires a rational decision to ignore the immediate temptation for a better long-term outcome.

“Companies’ fundamentals don’t change overnight, but prices fluctuate every day. You must try to look at the broad picture based on data and then try to stay alert,” he said.

The future of investing After spending more than three decades in the industry, Mr. Shah has seen mutual funds grow from a misunderstood product to a household staple. He recalls the early days of the 1990s when investors were sceptical due to poor past experiences. Today, the industry enjoys a lot of credibility. However, with only 5.5 crore unique investors in a country of 140 crore (as per SEBI Annual Report 2024-25), he believes the journey has just begun. Mr. Shah points out that the total money in mutual funds has only recently crossed the amount of currency in circulation, highlighting the massive headroom for growth among vehicle owners and digital users.

Advertisement

To bridge this gap, Kotak Mutual Fund is leveraging AI to personalise communication and improve customer service. Mr. Shah describes a race where one cannot afford to fall behind, focusing on delivering content. Whether it is about SIPs or hybrid funds, it actually resonates with the recipient. AI is even being used internally to help fund managers keep their own emotions in check through rule-based and quant-based models, ensuring that the firm’s investment decisions remain as rational as possible.

Looking ahead, Mr. Shah envisions a future where technology makes investing as simple as a voice command. He describes a “wish list” where an investor opens a chat box to plan for a child’s future, and the system instantly delivers a one-stop solution such as a multi-asset allocation fund, which is based on the user’s specific risk profile and time horizon. To Mr. Shah, the ultimate goal is for the investment process to function like “Aladdin’s genie”, delivering results with speed and precision. This vision of a tech-driven, seamless experience is what he believes will define the next generation of wealth creation in India.

Advertisement

Quick takeaways for investors ● Best Reform: The establishment of SEBI, which provided a necessary "referee" for the markets.

● Top Resource: One Up on Wall Street by Peter Lynch.

● Strategy: Always choose SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) over lumpsum to manage market volatility.

● Final Wisdom: Accumulate wealth “coin by coin”. Small, disciplined steps lead to the highest peaks.

Watch the full episode now:

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully. Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.