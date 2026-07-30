Nischal Shetty and the rebuilding of WazirX

Few leaders in India's technology ecosystem have experienced both ends of that spectrum as Nischal Shetty has. Over the past decade, he has built businesses around emerging technologies, often before they entered the mainstream. From co-founding Crowdfire, one of India's earliest social media management platforms, to building WazirX into one of the country’s most established crypto exchanges, launching Layer-1 blockchain Shardeum, and co-founding Pi42, a crypto derivatives platform tailored for Indian traders, Shetty has gravitated towards sectors where the rules were still being written.

The common thread across these ventures has been a willingness to build in uncertainty. Whether navigating the early days of social media management, blockchain infrastructure or India's evolving digital asset ecosystem, Shetty has often operated in industries where conviction mattered as much as execution.

That conviction would face a significant test on July 18, 2024.

Rebuilding after the cyberattack The cyberattack that compromised more than $230 million in digital assets was a defining moment for WazirX and its founder. Operations were suspended overnight, users were left with unanswered questions, and confidence in the crypto platform was shaken. For many companies, such an event may have signalled the end. In an industry where trust is an important consideration, major breaches have often led to liquidation, prolonged insolvency or permanent closure. WazirX stood at a similar crossroads.

The easier decision could have been to walk away. Instead, Shetty chose to rebuild.

Recovery meant navigating legal proceedings across jurisdictions, working alongside forensic investigators and law enforcement agencies, consulting creditors, redesigning custody architecture and rebuilding the operational foundations of the platform. More importantly, it meant attempting to restore trust in an environment where every decision was scrutinised.

Throughout the process, Shetty remained visible. Rather than withdrawing from public view, he continued engaging with users, participating in creditor discussions and communicating milestones as the restructuring progressed. The visibility did not shield him from criticism, nor did it eliminate uncertainty. But it reflected a leadership philosophy that accountability should not disappear when circumstances become difficult.

A recovery model under scrutiny If rebuilding confidence was the objective, the mechanics of the recovery became equally important. Following creditor approval and judicial oversight, WazirX resumed operations after a 15-month hiatus with revised institutional custody arrangements and updated security protocols. The financial recovery framework represented one of the more notable restructuring efforts seen in the global crypto industry. Approximately 85% of rebalanced net liquid platform assets were returned to eligible users shortly after the restart, while Recovery Tokens were introduced to provide affected users with participation in future value creation through periodic buybacks funded by platform revenues and new business initiatives.

The approach was unconventional and attracted both support and debate. Yet with approximately 95% of voting creditors approving the restructuring proposal, it reflected an effort to maximise recovery rather than pursue liquidation. In doing so, WazirX attempted to introduce a structured path towards recovery after a cyberattack of this scale.

A founder transformed by crisis The crisis also appears to have reshaped Shetty as a founder. In the years before the hack, his public conversations largely revolved around adoption, innovation and India's opportunity to become a recognised participant in the global blockchain ecosystem. Since the restart, those conversations have expanded to include governance, institutional-grade security, operational resilience and the long-term importance of trust. The shift is visible not only in what he says but also in how WazirX has evolved.

The platform's post-restart strategy has focused as much on rebuilding user confidence as on expanding its product ecosystem. WazirX Zero, the exchange's subscription-based zero-fee spot trading programme, sought to make trading more accessible with a fixed fee model while encouraging long-term engagement. The introduction of INR-settled crypto Futures reflected another shift of bringing globally popular derivatives products to Indian users while incorporating educational onboarding and additional risk controls. His current vision is to steer the company to being AI first, implementing artificial intelligence to support investors in making more informed trading decisions while encouraging responsible engagement with digital assets. These initiatives suggest a continued emphasis on creating products designed around sustainability, accessibility and responsible participation.

For Shetty, the restart was about demonstrating that trust, once damaged, can only be rebuilt through consistent execution over time. In many ways, that is why this story extends beyond cryptocurrency. India's startup ecosystem has celebrated founders for raising capital, scaling and building billion-dollar companies. Less attention is paid to founders who must rebuild after a defining setback. Yet those moments often reveal more about leadership than periods of uninterrupted growth ever can.

Nischal Shetty's journey is the story of facing one of the most difficult moments and choosing persistence over retreat. Whether history ultimately remembers WazirX's recovery as a notable case study in resilience or an inflection point for India's crypto industry, it highlights a principle that applies far beyond digital assets: building a company requires vision, but rebuilding one requires conviction.

Note to the Reader: Readers are advised that crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.