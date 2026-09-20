NMDC looks to hit 60 MT iron ore production mark this fiscal: Chairman

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) NMDC is working on strategies to achieve the 60 MT iron ore production mark this fiscal to meet growing demand from domestic steelmakers for the key raw material, its Chairman Amitava Mukherjee said.

Aligned with the National Steel Policy 2017, which targets an installed domestic steelmaking capacity of 300 MT by 2030-31, NMDC, India's largest iron ore producer, aims to scale its output to 100 MT during the period.

"Having crossed the 50 MT milestone in FY2026. NMDC is now aggressively executing a production ramp-up plan to reach 60 MTPA from existing iron ore mines, complemented by NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) joint venture assets this fiscal, which would be a rise of around 20 per cent year-on-year," the top company official said in an interaction.

Mukherjee shared that the company has already applied for environmental clearances (ECs) for some deposits with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

On a question related to the 100 MT production goal, Mukherjee said, "We are progressing well. We are on track, and will definitely achieve it".

Mine-related infrastructure is being built at some places, while at some deposits they are already operational.

For enhancing the capacity of existing mines, bids have been invited from interested parties to develop the infrastructure, including setting up belt conveying systems and crushers and breakers, among others.

NMDC operates four major highly mechanised iron ore mining complexes in India spread across Chhattisgarh (Bailadila sector) and Karnataka (Donimalai sector).

Under the Ministry of Steel, Hyderabad-based NMDC alone caters to the country's 20 per cent need of iron ore.

In FY26, NMDC reported a 33 per cent rise in total revenues to an all-time high of ₹31,554 crore from ₹23,668 crore in FY25.

The company has taken multiple steps to diversify its offerings as it aims to earn the tag of becoming India's largest mineral mining company.

NMDC will start the commercial production of thermal coal in the October-December period and looks to sell around 1 MT of the dry fuel within FY27. The company will also start developing a coking coal mine within FY27 to begin production as early as FY28.