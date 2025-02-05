New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, who recently faced online outrage for the eligibility criteria for a Chief of Staff vacancy, said on Wednesday that the company received over 18,000 applications, with 30 candidates offered various positions. He also clarified that "nobody paid anything to work with us."

In a "hiring update" post on X, he shared that 18 out of the 30 selected individuals have already joined Zomato (and other group companies like Blinkit) in "high-impact roles" and "they're being handsomely compensated" for the value they bring.

In an unusual job vacancy posting for Chief of Staff, the Zomato CEO in November asked prospective candidates to pay ₹20 lakh for the first year, which in turn will be donated to non-profit Feeding India with the company offering to contribute ₹50 lakh to a charity of the candidate's choice.

He had claimed that the role would provide "10x more learnings than a 2-year degree from a top management school, working with me and some of the smartest folks in consumer tech".

Goyal said four of the 18 people who have already joined work directly with him and 2 of them are in Chief of Staff roles.

