Nomura Asset, Capital Group, others buy 5.3 pc stake in Premier Energies for ₹2,291 cr

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Global financial institutions, including Nomura Asset Management and Capital Group, have acquired a 5.3 per cent stake in renewable energy player Premier Energies from promoters for ₹2,291 crore through open market transactions.

Following the stake purchase, shares of Premier Energies rose more than 3 per cent on Tuesday to ₹1,017.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Other foreign investors who participated in the transaction include the Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

Abu Dhabi Investment Council is a sovereign wealth fund and wholly owned by global investment firm Mubadala Investment Company.

Among domestic institutional investors, Quant Mutual Fund (MF), Bajaj Finserv MF, Bandhan MF, Canara Robeco MF, HDFC MF, and Kotak Mahindra MF also bought shares of Premier Energies.

Insurance firms, including HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, also participated in the transaction, according to the block deal data executed on Monday on NSE.

The investors collectively purchased a total of 2,39,85,197 shares, representing a combined 5.29 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Premier Energies.

The shares were picked up at an average price of ₹955 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹2,290.59 crore.

Meanwhile, four promoters of Premier Energies -- Surenderpal Singh Saluja, Manjeet Kaur Saluja, Charandeep Singh Saluja and Jasveen Kaur Saluja -- offloaded the same number of shares, as per the data.

After the latest transaction, the combined promoter holding in the company dropped to 58.65 per cent from 63.94 per cent.

Last month, Premier Energies said it had secured orders worth ₹2,577 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 for the supply of 1,600 MW solar cells and modules.

The execution of these orders is scheduled across FY 2027 and 2028, the company had said.