Northern Railway announces train changes from September 11 to 13 amid operations

Northern Railway has announced cancellations, diversions, short-originations, short-terminations, rescheduling, late starts and regulation of trains from September 11 to 13, 2026, citing operational reasons. The changes cover a wide range of passenger and express services operating through Delhi and surrounding sections.

Changes scheduled for September 11 On September 11, five trains were listed for cancellation. These include train 64015 Palwal-Shakurbasti EMU, train 64429 and 64433 Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU services, train 64492 New Delhi-Palwal Ladies EMU and train 64491 Delhi Junction-Shamli EMU. Eight trains are scheduled for diversion, including the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani, New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani, New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani and Sampoorna Kranti Express.

Several trains will also be short originating or short terminated. The Haryana Express will short originate from New Delhi, while train 64110 will originate from Ghaziabad. MEMU services 64567 and 64568 will have revised terminals involving Delhi Shahdara.

Nine trains are scheduled for rescheduling or late starts, with changes ranging from 20 to 120 minutes. These include the New Delhi-Hyderabad service, New Delhi-Chennai Grand Trunk Express, Paschim Express, Tejas Rajdhani and Poorva Express. The Ghaziabad-Panipat MEMU will be regulated by 20 minutes at Sahibabad.

Further changes on September 12 and 13 On September 12, 13 trains are listed for diversion, including Gomti Express, Shramjeevi Express, Rajdhani services, Vaishali Express, Magadh Express and Swatantrata Senani Express. Multiple EMU services between Ghaziabad, New Delhi and Delhi Junction are also cancelled. A number of services will be regulated, including the Banaras-New Delhi Vande Bharat, Paschim Express, Punjab Mail, Taj Express and Gorakhdham Express.

Eleven trains are scheduled for late starts or rescheduling on September 12. These include Tejas Rajdhani, Amritsar-Visakhapatnam SF Hirakud Express, Tamil Nadu SF Express, New Delhi-Indore Express and Lucknow Mail. Passenger trains will also be short originated or terminated from Ghaziabad, Delhi Shahdara, Shakurbasti and other alternate terminals.

For September 13, Northern Railway has listed eight cancellations and seven diversions. Additional passenger services will be short terminated or originate at alternate stations, while three trains will be rescheduled from Amritsar or Khajuraho.