NPS Is for Everyone, Not Just Government Employees

In Episode 2 of “NPS Made Simple”, Subhasis Ghosh, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund, dispels a long-standing myth: that the National Pension System is only for government employees or corporate professionals. In conversation with Mint, he explains why freelancers, gig workers, NRIs, and even those on career breaks should consider opening an NPS account.

Q: Priya is 32, a freelance content creator. With no fixed employer or PF, does NPS work for her? Absolutely. Priya needs it more than someone in a corporate job with EPF (Employee Provident Fund) benefits. Freelancers have to take ownership of their financial future, and NPS gives them a structured way to do that, starting at just ₹1,000 a year.

Q: But what happens if someone can’t invest regularly due to fluctuating income? That’s where NPS offers real flexibility. You can invest any amount at any time. If you miss a year, you can reactivate your account later by contributing for the missed years. It’s forgiving, yet encourages discipline.

Q: Can Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) invest in NPS as well? Yes. NRIs can open and contribute to NPS accounts. It’s a great way for them to stay invested in Indian markets and build a pension corpus in INR (Indian Rupees), especially if there’s a chance of returning to India later in life.

Q: What if someone changes jobs or moves abroad? Don’t close your NPS account. Even if you move overseas, just keep your account active with the minimum contribution. You never know when life might bring you back to India.

Q: What about women taking career breaks? Can they continue investing? Certainly. I encourage them to continue contributing whatever they can during that period. Much like exercise, once you break the habit, it’s harder to return. Even a small contribution keeps the account active—and the compounding engine running.

Q: But for someone already investing in mutual funds or equities, is NPS still relevant? Yes. Think of NPS as your balanced thaali. Equity investments are great, but with NPS, you get the benefit of long-term pension structuring, tax breaks, and professional fund management. It's not either/or—it’s part of a healthy diversified portfolio.

Takeaway: You don’t need a corporate ID or a government badge to plan for retirement. As Ghosh says, “NPS is inclusive. Freelancers, NRIs, women on sabbatical—everyone deserves retirement with dignity.”

Discover why NPS might be the most inclusive retirement tool India has.

