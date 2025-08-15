NPS vs Mutual Funds, PPF, and FDs

At 40, many professionals begin to think more seriously about retirement planning. But with so many investment options—Mutual Funds, PPF, FDs, and now NPS—it’s easy to get overwhelmed. In Episode 6 of “NPS Made Simple”, Subhasis Ghosh, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund, helps break down the key question: How does NPS compare to other common savings tools?

Through the lens of a mid-career couple in their 40s, the episode explores performance, tax treatment, long-term viability, and what makes NPS a compelling—and often overlooked—choice.

Q: Is it too late to start retirement planning in your 40s?

Not at all. Ideally, you should begin in your 20s or early 30s, but if you haven’t, your 40s are still a very viable window. You’ll have more income at this stage, which gives you time to build a meaningful corpus.

Q: How does NPS compare to traditional options like PPF or Fixed Deposits?

Let’s take them one at a time. PPF: It’s good but has a fixed tenure of 15 years (extendable by 5 years), and returns are fixed, not market-linked. NPS, on the other hand, allows up to 75% equity allocation, offering better long-term returns most of the time.

FDs: Tenure usually maxes out at 10 years. Also, FD interest is fully taxable, and inflation can erode real returns. NPS provides tax-efficient growth.

Q: How is taxation handled across both accounts? Only Tier 1 comes with tax benefits: You can claim up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80CCD(1) (within the overall ₹1.5 lakh limit of Section 80C) and an additional ₹50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B), which is exclusive to NPS. Employer contributions are also eligible for tax benefits—up to 10% of basic + DA under the old tax regime, and up to 14% of basic + DA under the new tax regime up to ₹ 7.50 Lakh, as per Section 80CCD(2). Tier 2 does not offer any tax deductions or exemptions, and withdrawals are taxed as per your applicable income slab.

“Hardly any instrument offers this level of tax benefit in both regimes,” Ghosh emphasizes.

Q: What about mutual funds? Don’t they offer better flexibility and growth?

Mutual funds are great, but they typically come with higher fund management charges and lack tax-free status upon exit. NPS, in contrast, is one of the lowest-cost actively managed funds, and withdrawals at maturity are partially tax-free.

Also, you can switch asset allocations or pension fund managers within NPS without triggering taxes or exit loads something that mutual funds can’t match.

Q: Is it wise for both partners in a couple to invest in NPS?

Absolutely. Even if one spouse is already receiving a government pension, the other should still open their own NPS account.

“Why lose the tax benefits and long-term growth? You’ll need two incomes in retirement too,” says Ghosh.

He adds, “One pension might not be enough to cover household expenses with rising inflation.”

Q: And what about those who feel they’re too late and won’t benefit much now? That’s a myth. Unless you’re actively managing a high-risk equity portfolio yourself and doing it well NPS offers better net returns than most savings instruments due to:

Low fund management charges

The benefit of long-term compounding

Built-in discipline

Tax savings at both entry and exit

“It’s not about timing. It’s about starting,” says Ghosh. “Even in your 40s, NPS offers a structured, tax-efficient path to retirement.”

Takeaway: Whether you’re in your 20s or your 40s, NPS deserves a place in your financial portfolio, particularly if you’re looking for retirement security with tax efficiency and low costs. As Ghosh puts it:

“NPS is not just an option. It’s an advantage.”