NRE account vs NRO account: Understanding the key differences

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) require specialised banking accounts like NRE and NRO to manage their finances. NRE accounts cater to income from abroad, allowing fund transfers, while NRO accounts manage domestic income, such as rent and pensions, each serving distinct financial needs.

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Updated8 Sep 2026, 10:04 AM IST
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NRE accounts are for overseas income management, allowing smooth fund transfers to India, while NRO accounts handle domestic income, aiding efficient financial management based on individual income sources.
NRE accounts are for overseas income management, allowing smooth fund transfers to India, while NRO accounts handle domestic income, aiding efficient financial management based on individual income sources.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) often need specialised banking solutions to manage income and financial transactions across countries. Two commonly used account types available to NRIs are the NRE account and the NRO account. While both accounts help manage finances in India, they are designed for different purposes and offer distinct features.

Understanding the differences between an NRE account and an NRO account can help NRIs select the most suitable option based on their income sources, financial goals, and banking requirements.

What is an NRE account?

An NRE account (Non-Resident External Account) is a bank account designed for NRIs to deposit and manage income earned outside India.

Key features of an NRE account include:

  • Deposits are made using foreign earnings
  • Funds are maintained in Indian Rupees
  • Principal and interest are generally repatriable, subject to applicable regulations
  • Joint account facilities may be available according to regulatory guidelines
  • Interest earned receive tax treatment as per prevailing laws and regulations

An NRE account is often used by NRIs who wish to maintain overseas earnings in India while retaining the ability to transfer funds abroad, subject to applicable rules.

What is an NRO account?

An NRO account (Non-Resident Ordinary Account) is designed to help NRIs manage income generated within India.

Common sources of income deposited into an NRO account may include:

  • Rental income
  • Pension income
  • Dividend income
  • Interest income
  • Other earnings arising in India

The account enables NRIs to receive and manage domestic income while complying with applicable banking and regulatory requirements.

NRE account vs NRO account: Key differences

While both accounts serve NRIs, they differ in several important areas.

FeatureNRE accountNRO account
Primary purposeManage overseas earningsManage income earned in India
Source of fundsForeign incomeIndian income and permitted credits
Currency maintainedIndian RupeesIndian Rupees
RepatriationGenerally permitted, subject to regulationsSubject to applicable regulations and limits
Typical use caseOverseas income managementDomestic income management

Understanding these distinctions can help NRIs determine which account better suits their financial requirements.

When should you choose an NRE account?

An NRE account may be suitable for individuals who:

  • Earn income primarily outside India
  • Wish to transfer overseas earnings to India
  • Need access to repatriable funds, subject to regulations
  • Want to manage foreign earnings through an Indian banking relationship

The suitability of the account depends on the individual's financial needs and banking objectives. For instance, you can explore the IDFC FIRST Bank NRE account offering zero processing fee with competitive exchange rates on remittances and high interest rates while allowing you to earn up to 7% p.a. interest.

When should you choose an NRO account?

An NRO account may be appropriate for individuals who:

  • Receive income from sources within India
  • Own property that generates rental income
  • Receive pension or investment income in India
  • Need to manage domestic financial obligations

For many NRIs, an NRO account serves as an effective solution for handling income generated within the country.

How to determine which account is right for you

Choosing between an NRE account and an NRO account depends largely on the source of income and intended usage.

Consider the following steps:

  1. Identify whether the funds originate from India or overseas.
  2. Assess future fund transfer requirements.
  3. Evaluate ongoing financial commitments in India.
  4. Review applicable regulatory and tax considerations.
  5. Compare account features offered by different banks.

In some cases, NRIs may choose to maintain both account types to manage different income streams efficiently.

Conclusion

Both the NRE account and the NRO account serve important roles in NRI banking. While an NRE account is generally used for managing overseas earnings, an NRO account is designed to handle income generated within India. Understanding the differences between the two can help NRIs select the appropriate account structure based on their financial needs, income sources, and banking objectives.

FAQs

What is the primary purpose of an NRE account?

An NRE account is primarily used to manage income earned outside India while maintaining funds in Indian Rupees.

What is the main purpose of an NRO account?

An NRO account is designed to manage income earned within India, such as rent, pension, dividends, and other domestic earnings.

Can an NRI have both an NRE account and an NRO account?

Yes. Depending on individual financial requirements, NRIs may maintain both account types to manage different sources of income.

Which account should be used for rental income earned in India?

Rental income arising in India is typically managed through an NRO account, subject to applicable banking and regulatory requirements.

How do I choose between an NRE account and an NRO account?

The choice depends on factors such as the source of income, fund transfer requirements, financial goals, and regulatory considerations.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.

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