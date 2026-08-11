NRI’s Wealth Growth from DCB Bank: Attractive FCNR (B) Deposit Rates

Non-Resident Indians or NRI, managing savings across two currencies have more reason than usual to take a fresh look at Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits this year. DCB Bank FCNR(B) interest rate currently, positions the deposit product as more than a reliable place to park foreign currency savings. It offers NRIs a real route toward long-term wealth growth, alongside the rupee investments and overseas holdings that typically make up their broader portfolio.

Advertisement

DCB Bank now offers interest rate of 7.50 percent per annum on five-year USD FCNR(B) Deposit, a rate that took effect on August 8, 2026. Terms and conditions apply. This rate is applicable for retail FCNR value in USD for greater than or equal to 10,00,000. The increase followed the Reserve Bank of India's decision to open a US Dollar-Rupee swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits, which allowed banks to price these deposits more competitively without taking on additional currency risk themselves. For NRIs, the result is a foreign currency deposit offering one of the strongest returns available in this product category today.

Why FCNR(B) Deposits Fit a Wealth-Building Strategy? An FCNR(B) Deposit gives NRIs a straightforward pathway to build fixed-income allocation in foreign currency. It is booked and repaid in the same foreign currency, so the depositor's principal is not affected by Rupee movement against other currencies, while the interest earned still compounds at rates that make it a strong option for holding foreign currency savings productively.

Advertisement

The tax treatment adds to this. Interest earned on an FCNR(B) Deposit is exempt from Indian income tax for a non-resident account holder under Section 10(15)(iv) (fa) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, and interest compounds half-yearly rather than annually. Over a five-year tenure, that combination of a currency-protected principal, a competitive rate, and tax-free in India compounding is what turns an FCNR(B) Deposit from a parking spot for idle cash into a genuine contributor to long-term wealth.

Where FCNR(B) Deposits Sit in a Broader Portfolio? For NRIs holding a mix of equities, real estate, and fixed income across two or more countries, an FCNR(B) Deposit typically plays the role of the stable, low-volatility sleeve of the portfolio. It will not match long-term equity returns, and it is not meant to. What it offers instead is a way to hold foreign currency savings productively, without needing to time currency movements or take on market risk, while still capturing a rate of return that has improved meaningfully this year. For NRIs who have historically kept a large share of dollar savings in a checking or savings purely out of caution, the current rate environment makes a strong case for putting more of that caution to work through an FCNR(B) Deposit.

Advertisement

This matters more for NRIs earning in a single foreign currency but planning eventual expenses in India, such as funding a child's education, building a retirement corpus, or supporting family back home. An FCNR(B) Deposit lets that portion of savings grow in the currency it will eventually be needed in or be converted to Rupees closer to when the funds are actually required, rather than locking in a conversion rate year in advance. That flexibility is often overlooked when FCNR(B) Deposits are discussed purely as a rate comparison against Indian Rupee fixed deposits.

DCB FCNR (B) Deposit account accepts US Dollars, British Pound, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, and Euro, with tenures ranging from one to five years. Principal and interest remain fully repatriable, so funds can move back overseas whenever required, and the account can typically be opened with a branch visit in India or through an email request for existing customers.

Advertisement

A Window Worth Acting Within The elevated FCNR(B) rate currently on offer is tied to a specific regulatory window. RBI's swap facility applies only to FCNR(B) Deposits mobilised between June 8 and September 30, 2026. Once this window closes, there is no guarantee that rates at this level will continue to be available, since the facility that currently supports them is time-bound by design. For NRIs who have been considering an FCNR(B) Deposit as part of a longer-term wealth strategy, this period represents a more favourable entry point than what may follow.

Checking the Current Rate Before Committing Because the rate is linked with a fixed end date, it remains subject to revision without much notice. DCB Bank updates its NRI interest rates whenever a change takes effect. The applicable rates can be confirmed for a chosen tenure and currency before booking a deposit, either through the Bank’s website or by getting in touch with DCB Customer Care for NRI customers. Standard documentation applicable with valid KYC, proof of NRI status, and funds routed either from an existing NRE account or remitted directly from an overseas bank account.

Advertisement

Conclusion FCNR(B) deposits will not suit every NRI, and they are not designed to replace equities or real estate within a wealth-building plan. But for the portion of a portfolio meant to sit safely in foreign currency, DCB FCNR (B) Deposit interest rate at present provides a stronger return for treating that allocation. As with any fixed-income decision, the sensible approach is to confirm the applicable rate at the time of booking and weigh personal liquidity needs before committing funds for five years.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!