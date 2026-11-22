Washington, Nov 22 (The Conversation) The story may sound familiar: The CEO of one of the largest and most powerful tech companies resigns over sexual misconduct allegations.

The move causes the company's stock to drop by more than 10%, wiping out billions in value. It also raises scrutiny of the company's board of directors and whether it made the right decisions ahead of the crisis.

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This could easily describe the turmoil facing Nvidia after the ouster of its CEO, Jensen Huang. But it actually transpired over 15 years ago at Hewlett Packard, under CEO Mark Hurd.

Jensen Huang is just the latest in a long line of CEOs who lost their jobs over personal misconduct. And as with HP, scrutiny is shifting from his behavior to his board – and the decisions that led to his exit.

Prominent industry leaders are questioning the board's decision to oust him. They include Peter Steinberger of OpenAI, Anduril Industries co-founder Palmer Luckey, Elon Musk, Replit CEO Amjad Masad, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan.

Meanwhile, an internal petition allegedly signed by more than 1,600 Nvidia employees has also called for Jensen Huang's reinstatement.

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As a scholar of management who has researched corporate misconduct, I believe the board made the right call. After collecting instances of CEO personal misconduct dating back to 1995, I have repeatedly found that doing nothing, as a board, is worse than doing something.

CEO personal misconduct isn't simply a private matter or an isolated leadership failure. I believe it creates reputational and governance risks for directors and can embolden further misconduct when left unaddressed. It may also signal deeper problems within the organisation.

But it's still hard for boards to act, particularly when the CEO is also the company's founder and a central figure in its success. If the board is earning billions, it's even more difficult.

The costs of misconduct

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One important change over the years is that boards are becoming more sensitive to misconduct matters due to greater scrutiny by the media and public. They're also more aware of the consequences for their own job that stem from the board's performance and entanglement in the misconduct.

In fact, directors of companies whose CEOs are involved in personal misconduct exit at a significantly higher rate than normal, either because they choose to leave a messy situation or because they're forced out due to poor performance, my research shows.

One of the better known examples is Best Buy founder Richard Schulze, who stepped down as chairman of the board in 2012 after an internal investigation revealed that he knew about former CEO Brian Dunn's inappropriate personal relationship with a female employee and failed to report it.

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Directors are also personally penalized for their association with their company's corporate misconduct. They may lose their board seats or see other companies they're associated with take a hit. And if they hold executive positions elsewhere, the misconduct may spill over to damage the reputations of those companies as well.

In other words, directors have a rational basis to be concerned about their reputations and how a CEO's personal misconduct may tarnish it.

In the case of Nvidia, questions are now being asked about the rigor of board oversight, the lack of CEO succession planning, and whether the board knew anything about the affairs. These questions have now spread to issues of potential national security risks.

Another issue is moral hazard: when someone acts recklessly because they know someone else will bear the cost if things go wrong. Assuming individual directors do face penalties for CEO personal misconduct, they have to address the likelihood of incentivising further misconduct if the CEO is retained, which would further stain their reputation.

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My research has found that risk to be high.

When CEOs are caught engaging in misconduct and the board doesn't act, it can create a moral-hazard precedent and emboldens the CEO to behave badly again. In fact, when CEOs engage in repeated personal misconduct, the second instance is often even worse than the first.

Take former American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, who was the subject of two publicly reported DUI arrests. The second incident, in 2007, attracted considerably more media attention while prompting criticism of the board for allegedly failing to disclose the first incident in 1991.

Christopher Kubasik is another example of a second chance gone wrong. He was recently ousted as CEO of defense contractor L3Harris Technologies, more than 14 years after being forced out of Lockheed Martin following allegations of similar personal misconduct involving an inappropriate relationship.

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In the case of Nvidia, Jensen reportedly lied to company officials about the nature of his intimate relationships for more than a year. From the board's perspective, if he lied about this, what else has he lied about? And if they let him off the hook, what would he lie about in the future?

A question of culture

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Broader, often uncomfortable questions about company culture are also at stake.

CEO personal misconduct can be a symptom of a larger cultural problem at the company, my research shows. And it's often associated with other types of corporate misconduct that affect the very operations of a business.

In fact, other types of corporate misconduct frequently occur around a similar time frame as the personal misconduct of an executive.

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Take Dov Charney's tenure as CEO of American Apparel. During his leadership, the company faced significant accounting problems in 2009-10 that required it to re-audit several years of financial statements.

Around the same time, Charney faced multiple allegations of personal misconduct, including sexual harassment, sexual assault, racist remarks and abusive behavior toward employees.

It's in boards' interest to grasp that personal misconduct can indicate a larger organisational issue – and, as a result, lead to more scrutiny of the board.

With Nvidia, for example, there's now a spotlight on the company's organisational culture, its financial dealings and its possible role in skirting US sanctions on Chinese chip import restrictions. The board is likely looking at the totality of the issues and not just the personal misconduct.

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For now, the public debate has largely centered on what the company might lose without Jensen Huang at the helm. An equally important question, though, is what the company and its board might risk by retaining a CEO whose conduct has raised serious questions about judgment, trust and organisational oversight.

It's a board's duty to protect its organization from managers who go astray, as legendary investor Warren Buffett noted: "It isn't fundamental dishonesty that causes people to go in a different direction. It's human nature. There are plenty of people who are really decent people, intelligent people... But they just don't come to grips with reality. And boards usually don't push them to." (The Conversation) SCY

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