Nvidias Jensen Huang says society needs new social norms in age of AI

Sherman (US), Jun 17 (AP) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang - whose work helped enable artificial intelligence - stressed that society has no choice but to change in the advent of AI.

Huang has been optimistic about the technology's potential to rapidly change society, creating faster economic growth and more scientific breakthroughs.

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But as the head of a computer chip company now developing AI systems, Huang has felt obligated to respond to critics who warn of job losses and threats to humanity itself.

"We need to create new social norms," Huang said in an Associated Press interview Tuesday.

"I would advocate that everybody use AI. Just go engage it."

He said the ability of AI to build a website, analyse complex documents, guide advanced research or even plan a kitchen remodeling has helped to close the technological divide in America. People can now do advanced work on computers without having to know how to program or write software, he added.

Huang stressed that there is a need for government regulation and safety standards for AI, emphasising that national security also needed to be a priority for the technology that has been powering stock market gains and much of the US economy in recent years.

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The head of the world's most valuable company said society will adapt to AI just as it did to automobiles. He said cars were once portrayed as killing children, but the world changed its norms by having sidewalks and crosswalks and stopping kids from playing in the streets.

"When I was growing up, I used to play in the streets," Huang said. "When cars came along, you obviously can't play in the streets now."

With a market capitalisation of roughly USD 5 trillion, Nvidia has soared in valuation in recent years to become the world's most valuable company. AI modeling companies OpenAI and Anthropic are potentially set to also clear the USD 1 trillion mark once their stocks are publicly traded.

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That explosive surge in wealth concentrated in AI companies has prompted renewed worries about economic inequality.

President Donald Trump has tried to defuse those concerns, recently musing about the prospect that the US government could own some shares in AI firms, so any windfalls would be more broadly shared with the public.

That idea has also been advanced by Senator Bernie Sanders and even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Huang expressed scepticism about the idea, saying he expects the country will already benefit broadly from AI advancements.

"I'm not exactly sure what they're trying to achieve," he said regarding government ownership. "I haven't had a dialogue with them about that. But just remember that these are American companies. Their success benefits the stock price, of which many Americans are investors in. It generates taxes, which helps many Americans. It creates a lot of jobs."

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He noted that AI companies could also lead to higher profits for energy, construction and hardware technology firms.

"Americans have a stake in American companies already, naturally, in a whole lot of different ways," Huang said. "I'm not exactly sure what they're trying to achieve beyond that." (AP) SCY

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