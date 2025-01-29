Redefining Workspaces with 3 Lakh Sq. Ft. of Premium Grade A Office Spaces in Pune In a defining moment for Pune’s commercial real estate sector, Nyati Group, one of the most trusted real estate developers in Pune, has forged a strategic partnership with Awfis Space Solutions Ltd. (AWFIS), India’s largest flexible workspace provider. This collaboration marks a milestone transaction, bringing 3 lakh sq. ft. of premium Grade A office space to Nyati Enthral, Kharadi, and Nyati Empress, Viman Nagar.

With Pune’s business landscape evolving rapidly, the demand for flexible, modern, and high-quality workspaces is at an all-time high. This partnership aims to set a new benchmark for workspace innovation, catering to the needs of startups, enterprises, and multinational corporations seeking top-tier office environments.

A Game-Changer for Pune’s Business Ecosystem This trailblazing partnership represents one of the largest commercial real estate transactions in Pune and underscores Nyati Enthral’s positioning as a premier business destination. Designed to redefine workspaces, these state-of-the-art offices bring a unique blend of scalability, flexibility, and premium infrastructure, offering an environment where businesses can grow, innovate, and thrive.

Strategic Locations for Unmatched Connectivity The new flexible workspaces will be housed in two of Pune’s most sought-after commercial hubs:

Nyati Enthral, Kharadi: A marquee commercial destination at the heart of Pune’s IT corridor, strategically positioned to offer seamless access to major business zones, IT parks, and urban conveniences.

Nyati Empress, Viman Nagar: A prime commercial landmark, developed in partnership with Shroff Group and Choice Group, located in one of Pune’s fastest-growing corporate districts.

Both locations are surrounded by thriving business ecosystems, making them ideal for enterprises seeking future-ready workspace solutions.

A Visionary Partnership to Shape the Future of Workspaces Speaking about this significant collaboration, Dr. Nitin Nyati, Chairman & Managing Director of Nyati Group, stated:

"Our strategic alliance with Awfis is a step toward transforming Pune’s workspace ecosystem. By integrating world-class infrastructure with the flexibility of managed office solutions, we are creating workspaces that empower businesses to succeed in Pune’s dynamic commercial sector."

Echoing this sentiment, Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd., highlighted the growing demand for agile workspaces, saying:

"As Pune continues to emerge as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, our collaboration with Nyati Group enables us to deliver cutting-edge office spaces that cater to the evolving needs of businesses. This partnership reflects our commitment to redefining work environments by making them adaptable, accessible, and innovation-driven."

A Workspace Experience Beyond the Ordinary Nyati Enthral and Nyati Empress are designed to be more than just office buildings—they are business ecosystems that foster collaboration, productivity, and growth. These projects feature:

✔ Premium Grade A Office Spaces – Designed to meet the highest corporate standards.

✔ High-End Infrastructure – Equipped with nine elevators, dedicated parking, advanced security systems, and 24/7 power backup.

✔ Modern Amenities – Including a well-equipped cafeteria, high-speed connectivity, and an engaging co-working environment.

✔ Seamless Accessibility – Well-connected to major transit routes, IT parks, and Pune’s corporate hubs.

By merging Nyati Group’s legacy of real estate excellence with Awfis’ expertise in workspace solutions, these projects are set to become Pune’s most sought-after office destinations, meeting the needs of today’s fast-evolving business world.

Nyati Group: A Legacy of Excellence in Real Estate

With over 27 years of industry expertise, Nyati Group has redefined Pune’s urban landscape with its uncompromising commitment to quality, innovation, and trust.

🏢 68+ iconic projects delivered

🏗 40 million+ sq. ft. developed

🏠 14,000+ happy families in Nyati homes

Nyati Group has consistently raised the bar in residential, commercial, IT parks, hospitality, and institutional infrastructure, cementing its reputation as one of Pune’s most preferred real estate brands.

Awfis: India’s Leading Flex Workspace Provider Awfis is India’s largest listed flexible workspace solutions provider, with a vast network spanning 18 cities and 200+ centers, serving 2,800+ clients across diverse industries. With its tech-driven, adaptable workspaces, Awfis empowers businesses with the flexibility they need to succeed in today’s fast-moving corporate environment.

Shaping the Future of Commercial Real Estate in Pune This landmark partnership between Nyati Group and Awfis is more than just a real estate deal—it’s a vision for the future. As Pune cements itself as a thriving commercial hub, Nyati Group and Awfis are leading the transformation, creating office spaces that are not just functional, but inspirational.

From startups to Fortune 500 companies, these workspaces will redefine the way businesses operate, ensuring they have the right infrastructure to grow, scale, and succeed.

This is more than just office space. It’s the future of work. For more information, please visitNyati Group’s website.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.